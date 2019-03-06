SysGroup : Contract win

SysGroup plc

('SysGroup' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

£1.0 million five-year contract win

SysGroup PLC (SYS.L), the award-winning managed IT services and cloud hosting provider, is pleased to announce that, via its recently acquired Certus IT division, it has signed a five-year managed services contract with a well-established financial services institution. The client provides a range of services including income protection insurance to UK residents. The contract value is c£1.0 million over the contract term and will commence in April 2019. The contract reflects the Board's strategy of focusing on recurring managed services which provide the Company with higher quality earnings through long term relationships.

Adam Binks, Chief Executive Officer of SysGroup, commented: 'This is really positive news so soon since the acquisition, validating the capability and reach of Certus and further underpinning the rationale behind the decision to acquire Certus. The contract draws upon a broad portfolio of the services the Group provides, demonstrating our ability to deliver complex managed IT service solutions.'

