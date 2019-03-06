Log in
DAILY INTERNET PLC
SysGroup : Contract win

03/06/2019 | 02:16am EST

SysGroup plc

('SysGroup' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

£1.0 million five-year contract win

SysGroup PLC (SYS.L), the award-winning managed IT services and cloud hosting provider, is pleased to announce that, via its recently acquired Certus IT division, it has signed a five-year managed services contract with a well-established financial services institution. The client provides a range of services including income protection insurance to UK residents. The contract value is c£1.0 million over the contract term and will commence in April 2019. The contract reflects the Board's strategy of focusing on recurring managed services which provide the Company with higher quality earnings through long term relationships.

Adam Binks, Chief Executive Officer of SysGroup, commented: 'This is really positive news so soon since the acquisition, validating the capability and reach of Certus and further underpinning the rationale behind the decision to acquire Certus. The contract draws upon a broad portfolio of the services the Group provides, demonstrating our ability to deliver complex managed IT service solutions.'

For further information please contact:

SysGroup plc

Adam Binks, CEO
Martin Audcent, CFO

Tel: 0151 559 1777

Shore Capital (Nomad and Broker)

Edward Mansfield
Daniel Bush
Anita Ghanekar

Tel: 020 7408 4090

Alma PR (Financial PR)

Josh Royston
Hilary Buchanan
Helena Bogle

Tel: 020 3405 0205

About SysGroup

SysGroup is a leading provider of Managed IT Services, Cloud Hosting, and expert IT Consultancy. The Group delivers solutions that enable clients to understand and benefit from industry leading technologies and advanced hosting capabilities. SysGroup focuses on a customer's strategic and operational requirements - enabling clients to free up resources, grow their core business and avoid the distractions and complexity of delivering IT services.

The Group has offices in Liverpool, Coventry, London, Newport and Telford.

For more information, visit http://www.sysgroupplc.com

Disclaimer

SysGroup plc published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 07:14:04 UTC
