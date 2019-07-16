Log in
DAILY INTERNET PLC
SysGroup : Grants under the Long Term Incentive Plan

07/16/2019

16 July 2019

SysGroup plc

('SysGroup' or the 'Group')

Grants under the Long Term Incentive Plan

SysGroup plc (AIM:SYS), the multi award-winning managed IT services and cloud hosting provider, announces the grant of 250,000 and 150,000 performance shares with an exercise price of £0.01 (the 'Awards') under the 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') to Adam Binks, Chief Executive Officer and Martin Audcent, Chief Financial Officer respectively.

The LTIP was established in June 2018 to incentivise management to deliver long-term value creation for shareholders and ensure alignment with shareholder interests. The Awards are subject to the same performance conditions as those set out in the announcement of 29 June 2018 and 50 per cent. of the Awards will vest following the announcement of the Group's financial results for the financial year ending 31 March 2022, with the residual 50 per cent. vesting following the announcement of the Group's financial results for the year ending 31 March 2023.

The Award represents 0.81% of the current issued share capital of the Company.

The Award is also subject to continued employment, malus and clawback provisions and will vest in full on a takeover of the Company.

For further information please contact:

SysGroup plc

Adam Binks, CEO

Martin Audcent, CFO

Tel: 0151 559 1777

Shore Capital (Nomad and Broker)

Edward Mansfield / Anita Ghanekar / Daniel Bush

Tel: 020 7408 4090

Alma PR (Financial PR)

Josh Royston / Hillary Buchanan / Helena Bogle

Tel: 020 3405 0205

About SysGroup

SysGroup is a leading provider of Managed IT Services, Cloud Hosting, and expert IT Consultancy. The Group delivers solutions that enable clients to understand and benefit from industry leading technologies and advanced hosting capabilities. SysGroup focuses on a customer's strategic and operational requirements - enabling clients to free up resources, grow their core business and avoid the distractions and complexity of delivering IT services.

The Group has offices in Liverpool, Coventry, London, Telford, Newport & Bristol

For more information, visit www.sysgroupplc.com.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Mr Adam Binks

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

SysGroup plc

b)

LEI

213800D18GPZZJR9SH55

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p each in SysGroup plc

GB00BYT18182

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of LTIP performance shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1p

250,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

16 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

N/A

1)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility

a)

Name

Mr Martin Audcent

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

SysGroup plc

b)

LEI

213800D18GPZZJR9SH55

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p each in SysGroup plc

GB00BYT18182

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of LTIP performance shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1p

150,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

As above

e)

Date of the transaction

16 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

N/A

Disclaimer

SysGroup plc published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 06:24:09 UTC
