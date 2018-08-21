Log in
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST (DMGT)
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/21/2018 | 05:16pm CEST

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Paul Dacre
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc
b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each

GB0009457366
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£7.50 32,788
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price

Not applicable, single transaction.
e) Date of the transaction 21 August 2018
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904


© PRNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.