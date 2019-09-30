Log in
Daily Mail and General Trust : Hobsons' 10 year anniversary with Adopt-a-Class

09/30/2019 | 12:18pm EDT
30.09.19

Hobsons already provide support to millions of students across the USA through their online solutions, and their employees also love to help within their local community. Since 2009, employees at the Hobsons HQ have participated in an Adopt-a-Class program with Cincinnati Public Schools. Adopt-a-Class believe that every child should have equal access to the tools they deserve to be successful in school. They connect businesses and civic groups with students in economically challenged schools, providing mentoring, resources and support.

This year, Hobsons 'adopted' a class at John P. Parker Elementary School which involves providing monthly mentoring visits to the students. The Hobsons staff recently took 60 sixth-grade students to spend the day on the campus of the University of Cincinnati to help the students see the opportunities outside their local community. This dedication to the local students enabled Hobsons to win various grants and awards, thus providing $49,000 to help purchase additional technology and provide support.



DMGT - Daily Mail & General Trust plc published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 16:17:01 UTC
