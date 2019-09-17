Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Daily Mail and General Trust    DMGT   GB0009457366

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST

(DMGT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Daily Mail and General Trust : Landmark walk for London Legal Support Trust

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 11:47am EDT
17.09.19

London Legal Support Trust is a charity that supports law centres and legal advice agencies in London and the South East by providing them with grant funding. The funds enable vulnerable people to have access to legal justice, which consequently reduces debt, poverty and homelessness. The trust's main fundraising event is the London Legal Walk, a 10km walk across the city, which was hosted in June.

SearchFlow (part of Landmark) was one of the main event sponsors, and our teams at Landmark and SearchFlow also participated along with 15,000 other walkers.

The event was a huge success, with an outstanding £830,000 raised.

Disclaimer

DMGT - Daily Mail & General Trust plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 15:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRU
11:47aDAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Landmark walk for London Legal Support Trust
PU
09/10DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
08/26DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : owner to sell energy data unit to Verisk Analytic..
RE
08/23DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Media speculation regarding potential disposa..
PU
08/08DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07/29DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
07/29DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07/25DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Nine Month Trading Update FY 2019
PU
07/09DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07/03DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Editor, Geordie launches ‘The Great British..
PU
More news
Chart DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Daily Mail and General Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Paul A. Zwillenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Viscount Rothermere Chairman
Timothy Guy Collier Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Joseph Beatty Executive Director
David Howard Nelson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST47.48%0
INFORMA PLC33.29%13 056
PEARSON PLC-7.14%8 427
AXEL SPRINGER29.51%7 588
SCHIBSTED16.04%6 942
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD3.68%3 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group