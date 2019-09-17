Daily Mail and General Trust : Landmark walk for London Legal Support Trust

17.09.19

London Legal Support Trust is a charity that supports law centres and legal advice agencies in London and the South East by providing them with grant funding. The funds enable vulnerable people to have access to legal justice, which consequently reduces debt, poverty and homelessness. The trust's main fundraising event is the London Legal Walk, a 10km walk across the city, which was hosted in June.

SearchFlow (part of Landmark) was one of the main event sponsors, and our teams at Landmark and SearchFlow also participated along with 15,000 other walkers.

The event was a huge success, with an outstanding £830,000 raised.