Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Daily Mail and General Trust plc    DMGT   GB00BJQZC279

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC

(DMGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daily Mail and General Trust : Owner of Britain's Daily Mail says consumer media revenue down a third in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 03:31am EDT
A clock face is seen outside of the London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper in London, Britain

Daily Mail owner DMGT said the COVID-19 pandemic caused revenue at its consumer media business to fall by a third in April and by an estimated 30% in May as the company reported flat revenue for its first half.

The company said, however, that despite the fall in advertising and a drop in circulation caused by the lockdown in Britain, the unit would be close to breaking even this month, demonstrating the strength of its titles and MailOnline website.

Its events and exhibition and property information businesses were also hit by the health crisis, it said, with all events cancelled from March to August and both commercial and residential property transactions slowing sharply.

Chief Executive Paul Zwillenberg said the group's Insurance Risk, U.S. Property Information and EdTech businesses were resilient, with underlying revenue growing 5% in April when the pandemic was at its peak in Europe.

"All of our businesses are market leading and I am highly confident that they will come out of this global crisis stronger and fitter," he said on Thursday.

DMGT reported underlying pretax profit of 56 million pounds ($68.7 million) for the six months to end-March on flat revenue of 690 million pounds.

It increased its half-year dividend by 3% to 7.5 pence, which it said reflected the strength of its trading performance in the period.

DMGT's shares were trading down 4% in early deals at 712 pence.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Clarke)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRU
03:31aDAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Owner of Britain's Daily Mail says consumer media..
RE
04/06DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : publisher asks staff to accept shares in lieu of ..
RE
03/26DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : UK's Daily Mirror, Mail predict coronavirus finan..
RE
03/26DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Mirror, Mail predict coronavirus financial hit
RE
03/26DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Pre-close trading update and impact of COVID-19
PU
03/26DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : gets the green light for £50m takeover of i newsp..
AQ
03/10DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
02/10DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
02/05DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Agm, 5 february 2020
PU
01/31DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 283 M
EBIT 2020 104 M
Net income 2020 148 M
Finance 2020 273 M
Yield 2020 3,30%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
EV / Sales2021 1,07x
Capitalization 1 711 M
Chart DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Daily Mail and General Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 708,90 GBp
Last Close Price 750,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target -5,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul A. Zwillenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Viscount Rothermere Chairman
Timothy Guy Collier Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rob Chandhok Group Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Joseph Beatty Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC-9.53%2 091
INFORMA PLC-45.93%8 507
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 517
SCHIBSTED ASA-9.61%5 578
PEARSON PLC-28.48%4 171
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-9.21%2 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group