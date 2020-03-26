Log in
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC

(DMGT)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daily Mail and General Trust : UK's Daily Mirror, Mail predict coronavirus financial hit

03/26/2020 | 04:14am EDT
A clock face is seen outside of the London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper in London, Britain

The publishers of Britain's Daily Mail and Daily Mirror newspapers both flagged expected financial hits from the coronavirus crisis on Thursday, saying advertising and other revenue would be weakened.

Daily Mail and General Trust suspended its full-year outlook as it pointed to likely damage to its events business and said 2020 performance would be worse than its existing forecasts.

Daily Mirror-owner Reach expects the pandemic to hurt its advertising, print circulation and events businesses because of lower traffic, adding that outlet closures and event delays or cancellations may be necessary. It also said it expects advertising revenue deferrals.

The media company said it would only seek to give an outlook for the year in May. Unlike several other British companies, Reach said there was currently no change to its full-year dividend.

The owner of news website MailOnline said its events and exhibitions business, which accounted for 8% of the company's revenue last year, will be particularly hit if more exhibitions are postponed or canceled. But the hit to profit is expected to be partially offset by insurance coverage.

The FT reported https://www.ft.com/content/1e230d7a-6e9b-11ea-89df-41bea055720b this week that fellow publisher JPI Media is to temporarily stop printing a dozen of its newspaper titles as local and regional news groups suffer the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, with a sharp decrease in advertising spending forcing them to make drastic cuts.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham, Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC 1.38% 659 Delayed Quote.-20.51%
REACH PLC 0.41% 94.619 Delayed Quote.-28.89%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 320 M
EBIT 2020 125 M
Net income 2020 84,4 M
Finance 2020 306 M
Yield 2020 3,69%
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 1 503 M
Chart DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Daily Mail and General Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 760,33  GBp
Last Close Price 659,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul A. Zwillenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Viscount Rothermere Chairman
Timothy Guy Collier Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Rob Chandhok Group Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Joseph Beatty Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC-20.51%1 773
AXEL SPRINGER SE-0.64%6 896
INFORMA PLC-46.09%6 254
PEARSON PLC-21.44%4 390
SCHIBSTED-28.99%3 907
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-10.80%2 708
