Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Daily Mail and General Trust    DMGT   GB0009457366

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST

(DMGT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Daily Mail and General Trust : dmg media Apprenticeship Scheme - Meet the Thurrock apprentice manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 08:12am EST
22.11.19

Last week we introduced you to dmg media's Thurrock apprentices Matthew, Harry and Mitchell. This week, we'd like you to meet their manager, Martin Williamson.

All of Martin's apprentices are electrical and engineering students at different stages of their education and training. Harry and Matthew work with electrical and mechanical technicians, completing repairs and maintenance of the presses alongside their studies. Mitchell, who recently completed his apprenticeship with distinctions, is now working with the engineering teams during production.

After struggling to find suitably qualified and experienced technicians to fill roles, Martin and the team decided to recruit apprentices from their local technical college.

Chatting about the benefit of having apprenticeships on his team, Martin said: 'Having apprentices has given us all a new focus and has injected some youthful enthusiasm into the team. Seasoned employees enjoy passing down their knowledge and assisting the training of the young people. There are a number of projects we have completed as part of the apprentice training that now feature in our daily activities'.

For those thinking of recruiting an apprentice into their team, Martin recommends partnering with a good college. They'll not only assist in finding suitable candidates, but help steer the apprentices towards their final goal while ensuring they receive the correct practical experience along the way.

Martin and his team hope to continue the programme in September with the recruitment of more apprentices, this time in the mechanical engineering discipline.

Disclaimer

DMGT - Daily Mail & General Trust plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 13:11:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRU
08:12aDAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : dmg media Apprenticeship Scheme - Meet the Thurro..
PU
11/21British media company Reach pulls out of talks to buy JPI titles - FT
RE
11/08DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
11/05DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Completion of sale of Genscape
PU
10/31DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Landmark appoints Mark Johnston as Chief Financia..
AQ
10/08DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/30DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Hobsons' 10 year anniversary with Adopt-a-Class
PU
09/23DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/17DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Landmark walk for London Legal Support Trust
PU
09/10DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Chart DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Daily Mail and General Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Paul A. Zwillenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Viscount Rothermere Chairman
Timothy Guy Collier Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Joseph Beatty Executive Director
David Howard Nelson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST40.35%0
INFORMA PLC22.56%12 480
AXEL SPRINGER SE28.39%7 570
SCHIBSTED12.81%6 468
PEARSON PLC-31.80%6 434
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-5.60%3 015
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group