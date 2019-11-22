Daily Mail and General Trust : dmg media Apprenticeship Scheme - Meet the Thurrock apprentice manager

22.11.19

Last week we introduced you to dmg media's Thurrock apprentices Matthew, Harry and Mitchell. This week, we'd like you to meet their manager, Martin Williamson.

All of Martin's apprentices are electrical and engineering students at different stages of their education and training. Harry and Matthew work with electrical and mechanical technicians, completing repairs and maintenance of the presses alongside their studies. Mitchell, who recently completed his apprenticeship with distinctions, is now working with the engineering teams during production.

After struggling to find suitably qualified and experienced technicians to fill roles, Martin and the team decided to recruit apprentices from their local technical college.

Chatting about the benefit of having apprenticeships on his team, Martin said: 'Having apprentices has given us all a new focus and has injected some youthful enthusiasm into the team. Seasoned employees enjoy passing down their knowledge and assisting the training of the young people. There are a number of projects we have completed as part of the apprentice training that now feature in our daily activities'.

For those thinking of recruiting an apprentice into their team, Martin recommends partnering with a good college. They'll not only assist in finding suitable candidates, but help steer the apprentices towards their final goal while ensuring they receive the correct practical experience along the way.

Martin and his team hope to continue the programme in September with the recruitment of more apprentices, this time in the mechanical engineering discipline.

