DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST

(DMGT)
My previous session
News 
News

Daily Mail and General Trust : owner looking at options for its Euromoney stake

02/25/2019 | 03:18am EST
A clock face is seen outside of the London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper in London, Britain

(Reuters) - The owner of Britain's Daily Mail newspaper said on Monday that it is considering options for its stake in Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc, but has not yet held discussions with anyone.

Daily Mail and General Trust Plc holds more than 49 percent of Euromoney, which provides business-to-business information, and is its largest shareholder and founding investor.

Daily Mail said that it has not received any proposal regarding its Euromoney holding, adding that the company was reviewing options for its holding is "consistent with its strategy of increasing portfolio focus".

"Our view is that a more likely scenario is the stake is sold into the market to increase Euromoney's liquidity rather than sold to a third party," Liberum analysts said in a note.

Although Daily Mail did not further elaborate on the reasons for the potential sale, a Sunday Times report quoted a source as saying that the holding had become "non-core" and was under review.

The stake sale could fund a 750 million pound special cash return to shareholders, according to Sunday Times.

Euromoney is the company behind the Euromoney magazine and also has brands such as BCA Research, Ned Davis Research, Metal Bulletin, and American Metal Market in its portfolio.

The FTSE-250 listed Euromoney Institutional Investor was founded in 1969 by Patrick Sergeant, then City editor of the Daily Mail.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST 0.65% 621.5 Delayed Quote.7.22%
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC 0.77% 1310 Delayed Quote.12.65%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 400 M
EBIT 2019 133 M
Net income 2019 116 M
Finance 2019 298 M
Yield 2019 3,91%
P/E ratio 2019 17,85
P/E ratio 2020 16,70
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Capitalization 2 081 M
Chart DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Daily Mail and General Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 6,36  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul A. Zwillenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Viscount Rothermere Chairman
Timothy Guy Collier Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Joseph Beatty Executive Director
David Howard Nelson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST7.22%2 715
INFORMA PLC14.85%11 823
PEARSON-3.77%9 208
SCHIBSTED18.76%9 171
AXEL SPRINGER SE2.77%6 206
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD3.52%3 463
