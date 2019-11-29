Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Daily Mail and General Trust    DMGT   GB0009457366

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST

(DMGT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Daily Mail and General Trust : owner to buy 'i' newspaper and website for 50 million pounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 06:21am EST

The owner of the Daily Mail newspaper on Friday said it would buy the "i" newspaper and website from JPI Media for a 49.6 million pound cash consideration.

The "i", established as the cut-price national sister paper of The Independent in 2010, was bought by Johnston Press in 2016. The company was bought by bondholders last year after filing for bankruptcy protection, who formed JPI Media.

Daily Mail and General Trust said that while the deal to buy the "i" provided opportunities for cost synergies, the publication would retain its editorial independence and distinctive tone.

The Daily Mail newspaper targets an older, more conservative readership than the "i".

"The ‘i’ has a different editorial style and tone to the Mail and the audience has a different demographic. I want to make absolutely clear that we will ensure that the editorial independence of the ‘i’ is preserved," DMGT Chief Executive Paul Zwillenberg said in a statement.

"Its readers value its distinctive style and politically neutral approach and we are committed to maintaining that."

The "i" sells around 170,000 copies each weekday, 190,000 copies of its Saturday edition and has around 300,000 daily browsers on its website, DMGT said, adding that it generated 11 million pounds in cash operating income last year.

The Daily Mail has a circulation of around 1.1 million, according to industry statistics, the second most-bought newspaper after The Sun. DMGT's popular MailOnline online offering had 12.7 million daily unique browsers in the first half of this year.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRU
06:21aDAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : owner to buy 'i' newspaper and website for 50 mil..
RE
11/22DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : dmg media Apprenticeship Scheme - Meet the Thurro..
PU
11/21British media company Reach pulls out of talks to buy JPI titles - FT
RE
11/08DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
11/05DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Completion of sale of Genscape
PU
10/31DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Landmark appoints Mark Johnston as Chief Financia..
AQ
10/08DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/30DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Hobsons' 10 year anniversary with Adopt-a-Class
PU
09/23DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
09/17DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Landmark walk for London Legal Support Trust
PU
More news
Chart DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Daily Mail and General Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Paul A. Zwillenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Viscount Rothermere Chairman
Timothy Guy Collier Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Joseph Beatty Executive Director
David Howard Nelson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST43.48%0
INFORMA PLC26.69%12 897
AXEL SPRINGER SE28.80%7 552
PEARSON PLC-30.39%6 565
SCHIBSTED12.15%6 332
LAGARDÈRE-9.63%2 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group