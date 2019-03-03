Log in
Daily Mail and General Trust : owner to return Euromoney stake to shareholders

03/03/2019 | 12:15pm EST
A clock face is seen outside of the London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - The owner of Britain's Daily Mail newspaper plans to return all of its shares in Euromoney Institutional Investor and 200 million pounds cash to eligible shareholders, it said on Sunday.

Daily Mail and General Trust holds more than 49 percent of Euromoney, which provides business-to-business information, and is its largest shareholder and founding investor.

"In total, the distributions will result in almost 900 million pounds of assets being returned to shareholders, who will benefit from direct ownership of Euromoney while retaining exposure to a simplified DMGT Group," DMGT Chief Executive Paul Zwillenberg said in a statement.

DMGT said that eligible shareholders would be holders of A Shares other than Rothermere Affiliated Shareholders and the DMGT Employee Benefit Trust.

(This story refiles to fix typographical error in third paragraph.)

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST 1.25% 647 Delayed Quote.12.52%
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC 1.56% 1300 Delayed Quote.12.65%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 400 M
EBIT 2019 133 M
Net income 2019 116 M
Finance 2019 298 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 18,50
P/E ratio 2020 17,31
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capitalization 2 157 M
Chart DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Daily Mail and General Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 6,36  GBP
Spread / Average Target -0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul A. Zwillenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Viscount Rothermere Chairman
Timothy Guy Collier Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Joseph Beatty Executive Director
David Howard Nelson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST12.52%2 847
INFORMA PLC11.39%11 655
SCHIBSTED20.59%9 134
PEARSON-10.34%8 728
AXEL SPRINGER SE2.98%6 148
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD6.48%3 622
