Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Daily Mail and General Trust    DMGT   GB0009457366

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST

(DMGT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Daily Mail and General Trust : owner to sell Genscape unit to Verisk Analytics for $364 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 07:22am EDT

(Reuters) - Publisher Daily Mail and General Trust said on Monday it had agreed to sell its energy information business Genscape to data analytics provider Verisk Analytics for $364 million (£296 million), as the publisher looks to focus more on its portfolio.

(Reuters) - Publisher Daily Mail and General Trust said on Monday it had agreed to sell its energy information business Genscape to data analytics provider Verisk Analytics for $364 million (£296 million), as the publisher looks to focus more on its portfolio.

The owner of Britain's Daily Mail and news website MailOnline said it expects to have more than 200 million pounds net cash on its balance sheet after the deal is completed.

Genscape, which provides real-time data and intelligence for commodity and energy markets, will become part of Verisk's Wood Mackenzie business to enhance its existing sector intelligence in energy data and analytics.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST -0.39% 771 Delayed Quote.34.09%
VERISK ANALYTICS -2.18% 154.61 Delayed Quote.41.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRU
07:22aDAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : owner to sell Genscape unit to Verisk Analytics f..
RE
08/23DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Media speculation regarding potential disposa..
PU
08/08DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07/29DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
07/29DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07/25DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Nine Month Trading Update FY 2019
PU
07/09DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07/03DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Editor, Geordie launches ‘The Great British..
PU
07/02DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Investor Briefing 2019
PU
06/25DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : Genscape (EU) - Supporting the local communities.
PU
More news
Chart DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
Daily Mail and General Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Paul A. Zwillenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Viscount Rothermere Chairman
Timothy Guy Collier Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kevin Joseph Beatty Executive Director
David Howard Nelson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST34.09%0
INFORMA PLC36.02%13 167
PEARSON PLC-12.83%7 815
AXEL SPRINGER27.58%7 584
SCHIBSTED17.96%6 991
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD0.96%3 195
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group