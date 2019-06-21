Log in
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/21/2019

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

The Company today confirmslong term awards under the DMGT Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017 as outlined in our Remuneration Policyand in the Company's 2018Annual Report.

The outcome will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting at the end of FY 2021, calculated by reference to a share price of £6.29(the average share price for the first 3 days following the release of FY 2018 results).

The outcome for each participant is subject to a maximum. Awards wouldonly vest at the maximum level were ahighlyexceptional level of performanceto be met.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Lord Rothermere

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

b)

LEI

4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each

GB00BJQZC279

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vestingcalculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of £6.29.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

Such number of A Ordinary non-voting shares, based on a share price of £6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, includinga charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021:

  • 0.64% in excess of a minimum threshold but below target; and
  • 2.57% of the eligible profit above target before tax

Subject to a maximum of 613,831 shares.

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable, single transaction.

e)

Date of the transaction

21 June2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Zwillenberg

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

b)

LEI

4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each

GB00BJQZC279

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of £6.29.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

Such number of A Ordinary non-voting shares, based on a share price of £6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, includinga charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021:

  • 0.64% in excess of a minimum threshold but below target; and
  • 2.56% of the eligible profit above target before tax

Subject to a maximum of 611,287shares.

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable, single transaction.

e)

Date of the transaction

21June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Timothy Collier

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief FinancialOfficer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

b)

LEI

4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeatedfor (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each

GB00BJQZC279

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of £6.29.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

Such number of A Ordinary non-voting shares, based on a share price of £6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, includinga charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021:

  • 0.38% in excess of a minimum threshold but below target; and
  • 1.54% of the eligible profit above target before tax

Subject to a maximum of 366,653shares.

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable, single transaction.

e)

Date of the transaction

21June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

KevinBeatty

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

b)

LEI

4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each

GB00BJQZC279

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of £6.29.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

Such number of A Ordinary non-voting shares, based on a share price of £6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, includinga charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021:

  • 0.38% in excess of a minimum threshold but below target; and
  • 1.53% of the eligible profit above target before tax

Subject to a maximum of 363,672 shares.

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable, single transaction.

e)

Date of the transaction

21June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ravinder Chandhok

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Technology Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance marketparticipant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

b)

LEI

4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each

GB00BJQZC279

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant ofaward under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of £6.29.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

Such number of A Ordinary non-voting shares, based on a share price of £6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, includinga charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021:

  • 0.46% in excess of a minimum threshold but below target; and
  • 0.93% of the eligible profit above target before tax

Subject to a maximum of 265,896shares.

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable, single transaction.

e)

Date of the transaction

21June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

James Lindsay

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director of Group Finance

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

b)

LEI

4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each

GB00BJQZC279

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of award under the Daily Mail andGeneral Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price asatthe start of the performance period of £6.29.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0

Such number of A Ordinary non-voting shares, based on a share price of £6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, includinga charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021:

  • 0.10% in excess of a minimum threshold but below target; and
  • 0.20% of the eligible profit above target before tax

Subject to a maximum of 57,233shares.

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable, single transaction.

e)

Date of the transaction

21June 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

DMGT - Daily Mail & General Trust plc published this content on 21 June 2019
