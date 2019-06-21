Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
0
06/21/2019 | 11:55am EDT
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU MarketAbuse Regulation No 596/2014.
The Companytoday confirmslong termawards under the DMGTLong TermExecutive Incentive Plan 2017 as outlined in our Remuneration Policyand in the Company's 2018Annual Report.
The outcome will be delivered inA Ordinarynon-voting shares upon vesting at the end of FY 2021, calculated by reference to a share price of£6.29(the average share price for the first 3 days following the release of FY 2018results).
The outcome for each participant is subject to a maximum. Awards wouldonly vest atthe maximum levelwereahighlyexceptional level of performanceto be met.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Lord Rothermere
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Daily Mail and General Trust plc
b)
LEI
4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type ofinstrument
Identification code
A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach
GB00BJQZC279
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered inA Ordinary non-voting shares upon vestingcalculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance periodof £6.29.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0
Such number ofAOrdinary non-votingshares, based on a share price of £6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, includinga charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021:
0.64%in excess of a minimum threshold butbelow target; and
2.57% of theeligibleprofit above targetbefore tax
Subject to a maximum of613,831shares.
d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable, single transaction.
e)
Date of the transaction
21June2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Zwillenberg
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Daily Mail and General Trust plc
b)
LEI
4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach
GB00BJQZC279
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered inA Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of £6.29.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0
Such number ofAOrdinarynon-voting shares, based on a share price of £6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, includinga charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021:
0.64% in excess of a minimum threshold butbelow target; and
2.56% of theeligible profit above target before tax
Subject to a maximum of611,287shares.
d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable, single transaction.
e)
Date of the transaction
21June 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Timothy Collier
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
ChiefFinancialOfficer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Daily Mail and General Trust plc
b)
LEI
4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeatedfor (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
A Ordinary Non-Voting Sharesof12.5 penceeach
GB00BJQZC279
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered inA Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of £6.29.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0
Such number ofAOrdinary non-voting shares, based on ashare price of £6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, includinga charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021:
0.38% in excess of a minimum threshold butbelow target; and
1.54% of the eligible profit above target before tax
Subject to a maximum of366,653shares.
d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable, single transaction.
e)
Date of the transaction
21June 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
KevinBeatty
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Daily Mail and General Trust plc
b)
LEI
4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach
GB00BJQZC279
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered inA Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of £6.29.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0
Such number ofAOrdinary non-voting shares, based on a share price of £6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, includinga charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021:
0.38% in excess of a minimum threshold butbelow target; and
1.53% of the eligible profit above target before tax
Subject to a maximum of363,672shares.
d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable, single transaction.
e)
Date of the transaction
21June 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerialresponsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ravinder Chandhok
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Technology Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance marketparticipant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Daily Mail and General Trust plc
b)
LEI
4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach
GB00BJQZC279
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grantofaward under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered inA Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of£6.29.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0
Such number ofAOrdinary non-voting shares, based on a share price of £6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit beforetax, includinga charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021:
0.46% in excess of a minimum threshold butbelow target; and
0.93% of the eligible profit above target before tax
Subject to a maximum of265,896shares.
d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable, single transaction.
e)
Date of the transaction
21June 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
James Lindsay
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director ofGroupFinance
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Daily Mail and General Trust plc
b)
LEI
4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach
GB00BJQZC279
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of award under the Daily MailandGeneral Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered inA Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price asatthe start of the performance period of£6.29.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0
Such number ofAOrdinary non-voting shares, based on a share price of £6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, includinga charge forcapital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021:
0.10% in excess of a minimum threshold butbelow target; and
0.20% of the eligible profit above target before tax
Subject to a maximum of57,233shares.
d)
Aggregated information
Not applicable, single transaction.
e)
Date of the transaction
21June 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of officer responsible for making notification:Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904
