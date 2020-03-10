Log in
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC

(DMGT)
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/10/2020

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONSBYPERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU MarketAbuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

K J Beatty

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

b)

LEI

4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each

GB00BJQZC279

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares by Equiniti Limited, the administrators of the Daily Mail and General Trust 2010 Share Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable, single transaction.

e)

Date of the transaction

9 March 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas,Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

P A Zwillenberg

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

b)

LEI

4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29

4

Details of thetransaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each

GB00BJQZC279

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares by Equiniti Limited, the administrators of the Daily Mail and General Trust 2010 Share Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable, single transaction.

e)

Date of the transaction

9 March 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out belowis provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

J Lindsay

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director of Group Finance

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

b)

LEI

4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each

GB00BJQZC279

b)

Nature of the transaction

Monthly purchase of shares by Equiniti Limited, the administrators of the Daily Mail and General Trust 2010 Share Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

d)

Aggregated information

Not applicable, single transaction.

e)

Date of the transaction

9 March 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

LondonStock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

DMGT - Daily Mail & General Trust plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 15:03:07 UTC
