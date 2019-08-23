Log in
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Media speculation regarding potential disposal of Genscape

08/23/2019 | 04:46pm EDT

23August2019

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)

Media speculation regarding potential disposal of Genscape

DMGT notes recent media speculation that it is considering a disposal of Genscape, its Energy Information business, and confirms that it is in discussions in relation to a potential disposal, consistent with its strategy.

DMGT will make a further announcement if it becomes relevant and appropriate.

Enquiries

Investors:

Tim Collier, Group CFO

+44 20 3615 2902

Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations

+44 20 3615 2903

Media:

Paul Durman, Teneo

Doug Campbell,Teneo

+44 7793 522824

+44 7790 882312

Market Abuse Regulation

The information communicated in this announcement includes inside information.

About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology, energy information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around £1.4bn.

Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary

+44 20 3615 2904

Disclaimer

DMGT - Daily Mail & General Trust plc published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 20:45:05 UTC
