Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Media speculation regarding potential disposal of Genscape

23August2019
Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)
Media speculation regarding potential disposal of Genscape
DMGT notes recent media speculation that it is considering a disposal of Genscape, its Energy Information business, and confirms that it is in discussions in relation to a potential disposal, consistent with its strategy.
DMGT will make a further announcement if it becomes relevant and appropriate.
Enquiries
|
Investors:
|
|
Tim Collier, Group CFO
|
+44 20 3615 2902
|
Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations
|
+44 20 3615 2903
|
|
|
Media:
Paul Durman, Teneo
Doug Campbell,Teneo
|
+44 7793 522824
+44 7790 882312
Market Abuse Regulation
The information communicated in this announcement includes inside information.
About DMGT
DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, insurance risk, property information, education technology, energy information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around £1.4bn.
Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement:
|
Fran Sallas, Company Secretary
|
+44 20 3615 2904
|
|
Disclaimer
DMGT - Daily Mail & General Trust plc published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 20:45:05 UTC