Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Result of General Meeting

0
03/04/2019 | 08:20am EST

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATION OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Daily Mail and General Trustplc

('DMGT' or the 'Company')

4March 2019

Result of General Meeting

Following theannouncement yesterdayof the Proposed Distributions, a General Meeting of the Ordinary Shareholders was convenedat short notice today. All defined terms used herein have the same meaning as in that announcement unless otherwise stated

Following approval at theGeneral Meeting, the followingfurther approvalswere sought and received:

  • The first approval required was from the RothermereAffiliated Shareholders to consent to the variation of therights attaching to their A Shares as a result of their participation in the Proposed Distributions being limited. The Company is pleased to announce that the requisite majority of Rothermere Affiliated Shareholders have consented to the variation of their rights.
  • The second approval required wasfrom the trustee of the DMGT employee benefit trust for the variation of the rights attaching to the A Shares thatare held by it. In accordance with normal practice, the DMGT employee benefit trust will not participate in the Proposed Distributions and its trustee has consented to the variation of its rights accordingly.

Additional information

In accordance with Listing Rule paragraph 14.3.6, a copy of the special resolutions passed by the Ordinary Shareholdershave been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority. The special resolutions will shortly be available for inspection viathe National Storage Mechanism website.

The results of the voting at the General Meeting will shortly be available on DMGT's website at: www.dmgt.com

Enquiries

DMGT

Tim Collier, Chief Financial Officer

+44 20 3615 2902

Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations

+44 20 3615 2903

Financial Advisors

Lazard

Will Lawes / Nicolas Shott/ Philippe Noël

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Hugo Baring /Bill Hutchings

Credit Suisse

Gillian Sheldon / Antonia Rowan / James Green

For media enquiries:

Tim Burt / Doug Campbell / Paul Durman, Teneo

+44 20 7187 2000

+44 20 7742 4000

+44 20 7888 8888

+44 20 7260 2700

About DMGT

DMGTmanages a diverse, multinational portfolio of companies, with total revenues of around £1.4bn, that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. DMGTis also a founding investor and the largest shareholder of EuromoneyInstitutional Investor PLC.

Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary

+44 20 3615 2904

UNITED STATES AND OVERSEAS SHAREHOLDERS

The implications of the Proposed Distributions for, and the distribution of this announcement to, overseas DMGTShareholders may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which such overseas DMGTShareholders are located. Such overseas DMGTShareholders should inform themselves about, and observe, all applicable legal requirements.

It is the responsibility of any person into whose possession this announcement comes to satisfy themselves as to their full observance of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction in connection with the Proposed Distributions and the distribution of this announcement, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents that may be required and/or compliance with other necessary formalities that are required to be observed and the payment of any issue, transfer or other taxes due in such jurisdiction.

Overseas DMGTShareholders should consult their own legal and tax advisers with respect to the legal and tax consequences of the Proposed Distribution in their particular circumstances.

The EuromoneyShares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be resold within the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. At the time of the EuromoneyDistribution, the EuromoneyShares will not be listed on any securities exchange in the United States, and it is expected that Euromoneywill rely on the exemption from registration under the US Securities Exchange Act, provided by Rule 12g3-2(b) thereunder.

FINANCIAL ADVISERS

Lazard & Co., Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for the Independent Committee and for no one else in connection with the Proposed Distributions and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Independent Committee for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the Proposed Distributions. Neither Lazard & Co., Limited nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Lazard & Co., Limited in connection with this document, any statement contained herein, the Proposed Distributions or otherwise.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove and which is authorised in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority), is acting as financial adviser exclusively to DMGTand no one else in connection with the Proposed Distributions and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the Proposed Distributions and shall not be responsible to anyone other than DMGTfor providing the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan Cazenove, or for providing advice in connection with the Proposed Distributions or any matter referred to herein.

Credit Suisse International is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Credit Suisse is acting exclusively for the Independent Committee and for no one else in connection with the Proposed Distributions and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Independent Committee for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the Proposed Distributions. Neither Credit Suisse nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Credit Suisse in connection with this document, any statement contained herein, the Proposed Distributions or otherwise.

Disclaimer

DMGT - Daily Mail & General Trust plc published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 13:19:04 UTC
