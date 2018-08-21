Chapter 7 of 10: New adventure, night races at Misano

An unfamiliar track with a different schedule and two night races: A fresh adventure awaits Mercedes-AMG Motorsport at Misano

DTM debut at 4.226km Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

Premiere: The first two night races ever for the Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM in the team's 30-year history (Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 pm). There has previously been just one super pole qualifying at night in 2003 at the Nürburgring.

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport lead the drivers', constructors' and team championships after six out of ten race weekends

For more statistics on the track and the brand's 30-year history in the DTM, see our Race Facts (download here )

) Ulrich Fritz: 'Misano is a bit of an adventure. Like Brands Hatch in a way, no manufacturer has ever had any experience of this circuit'

Comments about the Misano DTM races

Gary Paffett (37, England):

Car number: 2

Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport PETRONAS

Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'I'm really looking forward to Misano where a very different and tough challenge faces us. It's a circuit, with which we're not yet familiar, as the DTM has never been staged there before. It's a bit like Brands Hatch, but we knew that track a bit better. We're going to have two night races at Misano, something we've never had previously. So far, we've only practised at night. Perhaps my experience from the 24-Hours of Spa will help, but it's going to be a tough challenge. I'm really looking forward to it. The car has been excellent so far this season, including last time out at Brands Hatch where the team won both races. My goal for this weekend is to secure a good haul of points and extend my lead in the championship.'

Paul Di Resta (32, Scotland):

Car number: 3

Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport REMUS

Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'I'm really looking forward to the race weekend. Italy is especially dear to me, as many of my family are Italian. The night races are something completely new in the DTM and the track could be a bit tricky. I'd like to get some real momentum into the title fight after winning Sunday's race at Brands Hatch and take as many points as possible. Hopefully we're in good shape for what lies ahead, a complete unknown at Misano. At any rate, I'm well up for the challenge.'

Lucas Auer (23, Austria):

Car number: 22

Team: SILBERPFEIL Energy Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'Misano is another new track on the DTM race calendar, but it's absolutely mega that we'll be having two night races there for the first time. I've got no fixed ideas about this particular challenge. I'll try to learn the track properly first in order to have another good weekend subsequently, but I'm now already really looking forward to the first DTM night race at Misano and more awesome scraps.'

Edoardo Mortara (31, Italy):

Car number: 48

Team: SILBERPFEIL Energy Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'I'm looking forward to racing in Italy. I live in Geneva, but Misano is a real home race for me as an Italian. I hope at Misano to be able to build on my performance in previous races after experiencing two tough weekends at Zandvoort and Brands Hatch. I intend to do well in front of all the Italian fans, for sure!'

Pascal Wehrlein (23, Germany):

Car number: 94

Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport PETRONAS

Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'I'm really looking forward to this first DTM night race. It's going to be mega and very special. I've already raced at night in Formula 1, but this will be a new experience for me in the DTM car and is sure to be an amazing experience. I'm also really looking forward to Italy. I really like the country and the Italian people. It's going to be a terrific race weekend, for sure!'

Daniel Juncadella (27, Spain):

Car number: 23

Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport REMUS

Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'Misano will be a huge challenge for everyone. It's a new circuit on the DTM calendar where not many drivers have ever contested a race, but it could suit me, because I raced the Mercedes-AMG GT3 there last year. I'm also really looking forward to the first two night races in DTM history. It's going to be mega without a shadow of a doubt.'

Ulrich Fritz, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport DTM:

'The Misano night fixtures are bound to be two of the top stand-out races of the season. DTM weekends are normally always exactly the same, but Misano is a bit of an adventure. Like Brands Hatch in a way, no manufacturer has ever had any experience of the circuit, so it will be doubly important to collect as much data as possible on Friday in order to make the right setup decisions for Saturday. We're currently in a comfortable position in the standings, but that's when you make the most mistakes. We have to keep the momentum going, especially when you consider how well René Rast has been doing in the last few races. Marco Wittmann too has got his consistency back, so no one in our outfit will be sitting on their hands.'