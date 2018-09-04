Chapter 8 of 10: Back to the Nürburgring

The third-last race weekend of the season marks Mercedes-AMG Motorsport's return to a venue with immense historical significance for the brand

Debut at Nürburgring: 1 May 1988 (Roland Asch secures a podium for third place in first race)

First win at Nürburgring: 1 May 1988 (Dany Snobeck wins the second race)

The brand with the three-pointed star has to date notched up 32 wins at the Nürburgring during its 30 years in the DTM. Klaus Ludwig is the most successful driver at the circuit with 14 wins, 12 of them with Mercedes. As regards to the current squad of drivers, Gary Paffett, Edoardo Mortara and Lucas Auer have all won once at the Ring

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport lead the drivers', the constructors' and the team championship standings after seven out of ten races

For more statistics on the track and the brand's 30-year history in the DTM, see our Race Facts (download here )

) Ulrich Fritz: 'The Nürburgring is a track with a lot of history for Mercedes, so it's very important for us all to make our final appearance at the Ring in the DTM really memorable'

Comments on the DTM races at the Nürburgring

Paul Di Resta (32, Scotland):

Car number: 3

Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport REMUS

Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'The races are coming thick and fast, and I was able to secure another win at Misano. It's great to be leading the championship at this point in the season. My focus currently is on being as consistent as possible. The car was fantastic in both the wet and dry last time out at Misano, and conditions could be similar at the Nürburgring. As we all know, the Eifel always has a few surprises in store, but I feel very comfortable in the car and can't wait to see what the weekend brings.'

Gary Paffett (37, England):

Car number: 2

Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport PETRONAS

Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'Misano was a tough weekend for me. We had expected that to a certain degree, but it was even harder than expected in the end. Still, we were fast and on the pace. I'm very familiar with the Nürburgring and have already won there in the past. I'm now going to try to reclaim the championship lead there.'

Edoardo Mortara (31, Italy):

Car number: 48

Team: SILBERPFEIL Energy Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'I'm looking forward to the Nürburgring. I like the track and know it very well from my time in Formula 3 and from previous DTM races. I'm usually very competitive there and hope that will be the case again this year. The Nürburgring weekend marked a turning point for me last season. I subsequently did much better in the car and was more competitive. Results at the time did not quite reflect that, but the speed was there.'

Lucas Auer (23, Austria):

Car number: 22

Team: SILBERPFEIL Energy Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'The Nürburgring is a really cool circuit and is where I took my maiden pole in the DTM. The track in the Eifel has always been a good one for me previously in the past, which is why I'm particularly looking forward to going back there. However, previous success is no guarantee that things will go well again this time. We have to do our job first for that to happen, but it's still great to be returning to a track in the DTM where you've already been successful. The Nürburgring is always very special and normally attracts lots of spectators. I'm really looking forward to it.'

Pascal Wehrlein (23, Germany):

Car number: 94

Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport PETRONAS

Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'I'm very excited about racing at the Nürburgring. It's a great track that I've always liked. This weekend should be just as exciting and will also be important for our team as regards to the championship, so I'm really looking forward to the two races.'

Daniel Juncadella (27, Spain):

Car number: 23

Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport REMUS

Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'The Nürburgring is the highlight of the season for me and my absolute favourite track. There's always a great atmosphere in the Eifel, and I really like that, so I'm looking forward to driving a DTM car at the Ring again, especially this year, when we have such a brilliant car. I hope we can do well again there this time around.'

Ulrich Fritz, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport DTM:

'The Nürburgring is a track with a lot of history for Mercedes. We've experienced pretty much everything there is to experience in motor racing at the Ring, and not just in the DTM. And so, it's very important for us all to make our final appearance at the Ring in the DTM really memorable. So far, we've managed at least one win every race weekend. We intend to continue in the same vein at the Nürburgring and extend our lead in all three championships.'