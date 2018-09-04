Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/04 10:40:05 am
54.625 EUR   -0.68%
10:12aCHAPTER 8 OF 10 : Back to the Nürburgring
PU
09/03Global Stocks Saddled as Nafta Rewrite Drags On
DJ
09/03Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chapter 8 of 10: Back to the Nürburgring

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 10:12am CEST

The third-last race weekend of the season marks Mercedes-AMG Motorsport's return to a venue with immense historical significance for the brand

  • Debut at Nürburgring: 1 May 1988 (Roland Asch secures a podium for third place in first race)
  • First win at Nürburgring: 1 May 1988 (Dany Snobeck wins the second race)
  • The brand with the three-pointed star has to date notched up 32 wins at the Nürburgring during its 30 years in the DTM. Klaus Ludwig is the most successful driver at the circuit with 14 wins, 12 of them with Mercedes. As regards to the current squad of drivers, Gary Paffett, Edoardo Mortara and Lucas Auer have all won once at the Ring
  • Mercedes-AMG Motorsport lead the drivers', the constructors' and the team championship standings after seven out of ten races
  • For more statistics on the track and the brand's 30-year history in the DTM, see our Race Facts (download here)
  • Ulrich Fritz: 'The Nürburgring is a track with a lot of history for Mercedes, so it's very important for us all to make our final appearance at the Ring in the DTM really memorable'

Comments on the DTM races at the Nürburgring

Paul Di Resta (32, Scotland):

  • Car number: 3
  • Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport REMUS
  • Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'The races are coming thick and fast, and I was able to secure another win at Misano. It's great to be leading the championship at this point in the season. My focus currently is on being as consistent as possible. The car was fantastic in both the wet and dry last time out at Misano, and conditions could be similar at the Nürburgring. As we all know, the Eifel always has a few surprises in store, but I feel very comfortable in the car and can't wait to see what the weekend brings.'

Gary Paffett (37, England):

  • Car number: 2
  • Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport PETRONAS
  • Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'Misano was a tough weekend for me. We had expected that to a certain degree, but it was even harder than expected in the end. Still, we were fast and on the pace. I'm very familiar with the Nürburgring and have already won there in the past. I'm now going to try to reclaim the championship lead there.'

Edoardo Mortara (31, Italy):

  • Car number: 48
  • Team: SILBERPFEIL Energy Mercedes-AMG Motorsport
  • Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'I'm looking forward to the Nürburgring. I like the track and know it very well from my time in Formula 3 and from previous DTM races. I'm usually very competitive there and hope that will be the case again this year. The Nürburgring weekend marked a turning point for me last season. I subsequently did much better in the car and was more competitive. Results at the time did not quite reflect that, but the speed was there.'

Lucas Auer (23, Austria):

  • Car number: 22
  • Team: SILBERPFEIL Energy Mercedes-AMG Motorsport
  • Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'The Nürburgring is a really cool circuit and is where I took my maiden pole in the DTM. The track in the Eifel has always been a good one for me previously in the past, which is why I'm particularly looking forward to going back there. However, previous success is no guarantee that things will go well again this time. We have to do our job first for that to happen, but it's still great to be returning to a track in the DTM where you've already been successful. The Nürburgring is always very special and normally attracts lots of spectators. I'm really looking forward to it.'

Pascal Wehrlein (23, Germany):

  • Car number: 94
  • Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport PETRONAS
  • Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'I'm very excited about racing at the Nürburgring. It's a great track that I've always liked. This weekend should be just as exciting and will also be important for our team as regards to the championship, so I'm really looking forward to the two races.'

Daniel Juncadella (27, Spain):

  • Car number: 23
  • Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport REMUS
  • Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'The Nürburgring is the highlight of the season for me and my absolute favourite track. There's always a great atmosphere in the Eifel, and I really like that, so I'm looking forward to driving a DTM car at the Ring again, especially this year, when we have such a brilliant car. I hope we can do well again there this time around.'

Ulrich Fritz, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport DTM:

'The Nürburgring is a track with a lot of history for Mercedes. We've experienced pretty much everything there is to experience in motor racing at the Ring, and not just in the DTM. And so, it's very important for us all to make our final appearance at the Ring in the DTM really memorable. So far, we've managed at least one win every race weekend. We intend to continue in the same vein at the Nürburgring and extend our lead in all three championships.'

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 08:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER
10:12aCHAPTER 8 OF 10 : Back to the Nürburgring
PU
09/03Global Stocks Saddled as Nafta Rewrite Drags On
DJ
09/03Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
RE
09/03Global Stocks Saddled as Nafta Rewrite Drags On
DJ
09/03BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Correction to market report
DJ
09/03Global Stocks Fall as Nafta Rewrite Drags On
DJ
09/03FIRST VEHICLES WILL BE IN THE SHOWRO : The new A-Class Saloon is now available f..
PU
09/02DAIMLER : 2018 Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
09/01DAIMLER : 2018 Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
08/31ENGAGE AND INTERACT : Get in Touch with our Experts at the me Convention
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/03German onslaught against Tesla dominance 
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
09/02EV Company News For The Month Of August 2018 
08/31Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
08/28Details on NIO's IPO plans 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 168 B
EBIT 2018 13 489 M
Net income 2018 9 284 M
Finance 2018 15 671 M
Yield 2018 6,45%
P/E ratio 2018 6,28
P/E ratio 2019 5,98
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 58 841 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 70,3 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-22.32%68 300
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.63%203 445
VOLKSWAGEN-17.13%81 159
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.65%62 901
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-17.04%53 651
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-12.05%50 863
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.