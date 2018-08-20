Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/20 03:13:05 pm
55.275 EUR   +0.65%
02:51pDAIMLER : 2018 Belgian Grand Prix - Preview
PU
12:01pDAIMLER : Just like the real thing!
PU
11:16aMAJOR ACHIEVEME : Flight around the world with Mercedes-Benz 20-hp a..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Daimler : 2018 Belgian Grand Prix - Preview

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 02:51pm CEST

Battle continues with Round 13 of the 2018 season from the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

  • Toto Talks Belgium
  • Stat Attack: Belgium and Beyond

Toto Talks Belgium

After five races in six weeks before the summer break, the shutdown came at just the right time. It gave us the opportunity to recharge a little and return energised for what will certainly be a hard-fought second half. Both the Drivers' and the Constructors' Championship are extremely tight and I expect it to be a close battle all the way through to Abu Dhabi.

Our first stop after the summer break is Spa - an historic circuit that has been the venue of some of the most spectacular races in F1 history. Corners like Eau Rouge are known to race fans around the world and the race always attracts a huge and very enthusiastic crowd. From a team's perspective, the circuit is quite tricky, as it is not easy to find the right set-up for a track that has long straights, considerable changes in elevation and high-speed corners. You want to have enough downforce to be quick through the corners, but at the same time not carry too much drag for the long straights.

It's very difficult to make any predictions for Spa. If this season has taught us one thing, it's that there are no clear favourites for specific tracks anymore and that it's not always the fastest car that wins. Instead, the competitive balance seems to swing back and forth from circuit to circuit. What is clear is that our competitors are pushing extremely hard and put up a very tough fight. So we need to keep our heads down, work hard to eliminate our weaknesses and further build on our strengths, and take the season race by race. 2018 promises to be a season that we will still be talking about in years to come and we can't wait to get out there and start racing again.

Stat Attack: Belgium and Beyond

2018 Belgian Grand Prix Timetable

Session

Local Time

(CEST)

Brackley

(BST)

Stuttgart

(CEST)

Practice 1

Friday

11:00-12:30

10:00-11:30

11:00-12:30

Practice 2

Friday

15:00-16:30

14:00-15:30

15:00-16:30

Practice 3

Saturday

12:00-13:00

11:00-12:00

12:00-13:00

Qualifying

Saturday

15:00-16:00

14:00-15:00

15:00-16:00

Race

Sunday

15:10-17:10

14:10-16:10

15:10-17:10

Race Records - Mercedes F1 at the Belgian Grand Prix

Starts

Wins

Podium

Places

Pole

Positions

Front Row

Places

Fastest

Laps

DNF

Mercedes

9

4

9

5

9

4

2

Lewis

Hamilton

11

3

6

4

7

2

4

Valtteri

Bottas

5

0

1

0

0

0

0

MB Power

23

10

24

12

22

7

17

Technical Stats - Season to Date (Barcelona Pre-Season Test 1 to Present)

Laps

Completed

Distance

Covered (km)

Corners

Taken

Gear

Changes

PETRONAS

Fuel Injections

Mercedes

5,071

24,385

80,442

239,096

202,840,000

Lewis

Hamilton

2,483

11,953

39,212

116,858

99,320,000

Valtteri

Bottas

2,588

12,431

41,230

122,238

103,520,000

MB Power

14,280

68,451

225,619

668,861

571,200,000

All-Time Records - Silver Arrows in Formula One

Starts

Wins

Podium

Places

Pole

Positions

Front Row

Places

Fastest

Laps

1-2

Finishes

Front Row

Lockouts

Mercedes

180

81

168

94

169

60

42

54

Lewis

Hamilton

220

67

126

77

125

39

N/A

N/A

Valtteri

Bottas

109

3

27

5

14

6

N/A

N/A

MB Power

450

167

436

177

349

155

67

89

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 12:50:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER
02:51pDAIMLER : 2018 Belgian Grand Prix - Preview
PU
12:01pDAIMLER : Just like the real thing!
PU
11:16aMAJOR ACHIEVEMENT AND ADVENTURE 90 Y : Flight around the world with Mercedes-Ben..
PU
08/17DAIMLER AG : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities ..
EQ
08/17GET IN LINE : Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
DJ
08/17DAIMLER : Mercedes-benz india hikes prices by up to 4%
AQ
08/16THE PROGRAM IS NOW ONLINE : Mike Shinoda and other international speakers are ta..
PU
08/16German rail operator, Deutsche Telekom end Iran projects
RE
08/16SCHÖNE STERNE® 2018 : Brand gathering against an impressive industrial backdrop
PU
08/16STRONGER TOGETHER : Fitness camp at Schladming all about team spirit
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14NIO blazes into the Chinese premium EV scene 
08/13Swedish Car Market Crashes 50% After Imposing California-Style Emissions Laws 
08/10U.S. automakers left behind as China?s tariff actions boost Europe, Japan 
08/09TESLA/ELON MUSK : Selling Hats Is Much Simpler And Easier Than Selling Dreams 
08/09U.S-built Mercedes vehicles delayed by Chinese customs 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 168 B
EBIT 2018 13 523 M
Net income 2018 9 351 M
Finance 2018 15 664 M
Yield 2018 6,45%
P/E ratio 2018 6,23
P/E ratio 2019 5,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 58 755 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 71,5 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-22.43%67 199
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.81%200 805
VOLKSWAGEN-16.65%78 991
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.24%60 550
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.59%54 287
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-11.25%51 328
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.