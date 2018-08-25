Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Daimler : 2018 Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 07:07pm CEST

Lewis storms to pole in Spa-Francorchamps

  • Lewis claimed his 78th career pole position - his fifth pole as well as his eighth front row place in Spa-Francorchamps, both of which are new records in Belgium
  • Valtteri will start tomorrow's Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the starting grid owing to a grid penalty after an engine change
  • Today's result marks the 350th front row place for Mercedes-Benz power in Formula One as well as the 10th front row place for Mercedes in Belgium

Driver

Chassis No.

FP3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Lewis Hamilton

F1 W09 EQ Power+/05

P03

6 Laps

P3

6 Laps

P3

7 Laps

P1

1:42.977

Soft

1:41.553

SuperSoft,

SuperSoft

1:58.179

SuperSoft,
Intermediate

Valtteri Bottas

F1 W09 EQ Power+/06

P04

3 Laps

P2

3 Laps

P4

1 Lap

DNS

1:42.805

SuperSoft

1:42.191

Soft

SuperSoft

Lewis Hamilton

I really love driving in the wet, but I don't think I can quite put into words just how difficult the conditions were out there today. We were all tip-toeing around and you're just praying you don't lock up. We went straight from slicks onto the Inters in Q3 meaning we only had a handful of laps to try and find the grip, understand which parts of the track were dry, and which parts were wet. I went off at Turn 1, then at Turn 12 on my next lap, so I only had one lap left to get the job done, with the track starting to dry out in those final minutes. I knew I had the pace, I just had to find that right balance and that balance is different in every single corner. I love driving like that. I actually thought we were right in the fight if it had stayed dry. I knew it would be close, but I thought I might just have the edge to get ahead of the Ferraris. They've been favourites for a few races now, but we've managed to come out ahead. Sebastian's long-run pace looked very strong yesterday, so tomorrow could be tough. I don't know if we've quite got the pace to win, but you can bet I'll be giving it everything I've got. It's a long run down to Les Combes on the first lap and we know the Ferraris are incredibly fast on the straights, so we'll have to see how it plays out tomorrow.

Valtteri Bottas

This afternoon felt a little strange - you take a very different approach to qualifying when you know that the result doesn't really matter because you have to start from the grid anyway. Our initial plan was actually to only go out in Q1. We changed the plan shortly before the session, thinking that I could give Lewis a bit of a slip stream, but then it started to rain in Q3 so we abandoned the idea in the end. Thankfully, it didn't do any harm to our original plan as we qualified on the Soft tyre which was the compound we wanted to start the race on anyway. It's pure enjoyment to drive on this track, so I'm really looking forward to tomorrow and I'm confident that there will be possibilities coming up. This track offers the chance to overtake and we do have a very good car around here, so I look forward to the challenge and I'll try to have a little fun as well.

Toto Wolff

That was a great lap from Lewis at the end to claim pole position - once again, he showed that when the pressure is on, there's nobody else you'd want in the car. Until the rain came in Q3, it was a very close fight between Ferrari and ourselves, getting closer as the session went on. Then when the rain came, we decided to fuel for the session and give Lewis the best chance to get pole - and that proved to be the right call. In fact, Lewis was the first car to cross the line, so we were worried that the timing was wrong; but in the end, it didn't matter as he put together three brilliant sectors to take P1 by a healthy margin. As for Valtteri, we abandoned the plan for him to tow Lewis in Q3 when the rain came, as it would have been too risky. But we saw glimpses of his true performance in his short qualifying session today, and I hope he can put that to good use tomorrow from the back of the grid. Well done, too, to the entire team at Force India; after the turbulence of the past weeks, P3 and P4 on the grid is a great boost for them.

James Allison

A brilliantly exciting qualifying session, not just because it finished in wet conditions with all of us watching with our hearts in our mouths as Lewis produced his final lap for pole - but also because in dry conditions it was shaping up to be an extremely close tussle between Ferrari and ourselves, as the engines were turned up progressively through the session. We clearly have two very closely matched packages round this circuit. We are delighted to be on pole today and looking forward to tomorrow's race, when we will have the dual task of converting Lewis and the team's good work and bringing Valtteri through from the back of the field. His pace this weekend merits much more than the last row start to which he has been relegated by our unreliability earlier in the season - and we look forward to watching him deliver that pace in tomorrow's Grand Prix.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 25 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2018 17:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER
07:07pDAIMLER : 2018 Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
03:03pSHOW CAR CELEBRATES WORLD PREMIERE A : Vision EQ Silver Arrow: Emotive Signpost ..
AQ
04:42aSHOW CAR CELEBRATES WORLD PREMIÈRE A : Vision EQ Silver Arrow: an emotive signpo..
PU
08/24DAIMLER : 2018 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
PU
08/24DAIMLER : Trucks delivers 50.000th Freightliner New Cascadia
PU
08/2325 YEARS OF BUS AND COACH SAFETY TRA : Omniplus has trained around 18 000 bus dr..
PU
08/23MERCEDES-BENZ VANS AT CARAVAN SALON : Setting out to new horizons
PU
08/22WORLD PREMIERE IN 1978 IN THE MERCED : Anti-lock braking system 40 years old
PU
08/22VW in talks to sell stake in used car platform Heycar to Daimler
RE
08/22Continental AG cuts outlook on higher costs, warranty claims
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24PSA Group Remains A Great Restructuring Play 
08/22Daimler eyes stake in Heycar 
08/14NIO blazes into the Chinese premium EV scene 
08/13Swedish Car Market Crashes 50% After Imposing California-Style Emissions Laws 
08/10U.S. automakers left behind as China?s tariff actions boost Europe, Japan 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 168 B
EBIT 2018 13 466 M
Net income 2018 9 284 M
Finance 2018 15 671 M
Yield 2018 6,48%
P/E ratio 2018 6,25
P/E ratio 2019 5,95
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 58 508 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 70,7 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-23.15%67 307
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.44%199 111
VOLKSWAGEN-17.13%79 260
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.38%60 981
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-16.18%53 919
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-12.98%50 326
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.