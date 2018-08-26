Log in
Daimler : 2018 Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday

08/26/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport bring home 30 points from the Belgian Grand Prix

  • Lewis came home in P2, securing the 10th podium place in Formula One for Mercedes in Belgium
  • After starting from P17, Valtteri stormed through the field to finish P4 and set the fastest lap of the race
  • Today's result marks the 25th podium in Belgium for Mercedes-Benz power
  • Lewis (231 points) leads the Drivers' Championship by 17 points from Sebastian Vettel (214 points) with Valtteri (144 points) in P4
  • Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport (375 points) leads Ferrari (360 points) by 15 points in the Constructors' Championship

Driver

Chassis No.

Grid

Result

Fastest Lap

Lewis Hamilton

F1 W09 EQ Power+/05

P1

P2

1:46.721 (Lap 23)

Valtteri Bottas

F1 W09 EQ Power+/06

P17

P4

1:46.286 (Lap 32)

Strategy

Start

Stop 1

Stop 2

No. 44

SuperSoft

Soft (Lap 21)

No. 77

Soft

SuperSoft (Lap 2)

Soft (Lap 29)

Lewis Hamilton

We gave it everything today but Ferrari just outperformed us and it was hard to match their times. I think we lost the race in the first lap and at the Safety Car restart. After that, it was done. They were just faster on the straights and there was nothing we could do. We came here with an upgrade, but unfortunately Ferrari were able to match us and even go faster. We've got to find more performance and improve on the areas where they're currently stronger than us. But the battle continues and for the sport this is really exciting. We will keep pushing.

Valtteri Bottas

Our goal for today was damage limitation and we've had a good recovery drive. I was hoping to maybe get the chance to be on podium, but I had a collision going into Turn 1 which damaged my front wing. After that P4 was the maximum we could get and it's not a bad result given the fact that we started from P17. I actually quite enjoyed the drive today, as I got to overtake a lot of cars. My favorite moment was probably the pass in Eau Rouge - that was a lot of fun. Unfortunately, we couldn't win the race today, but we scored more points than Ferrari, so that's one positive. They looked really strong this weekend, both in qualifying and in the race. We made a step forward with our engine for this weekend, but the Ferraris are still quicker so we need to keep pushing.

Toto Wolff

Today was a little bit deflating after the drama of qualifying. Lewis was pretty powerless on lap one - he got swallowed up by Vettel on the straight, but then couldn't return the favour when Sebastian managed to break the tow on the restart after the Safety Car period. From then on, we were chasing a quicker car and didn't quite have enough pace to challenge for the lead. On the strategy, we did the only thing we could - which was to try the undercut - and try to put some pressure on Ferrari, but they didn't buckle. They were deserved winners today. Valtteri put in a great drive from the back to claim P4, so the points total brings us a small advantage on the constructors' side, while Lewis lost some ground in the drivers' standings. But most of all, we need to stay humble and keep working hard to improve our performance at every race.

James Allison

There's no way of dressing it up today: we were well beaten by a quicker team, who were able to stretch away from us on both tyres throughout the stint. It was very disappointing after yesterday's qualifying performance and what we believed our performance would be in the dry, to find today that we did not have the pace that we thought. Both drivers delivered good performances but neither of them had the car under them to do more today; we have some work on our hands in order to take the fight to Ferrari in Monza and the remaining races this year.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 26 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 18:11:04 UTC
