Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Daimler : 2018 Italian Grand Prix - Saturday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 08:02pm CEST

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport to start the Italian Grand Prix from the second row

  • Lewis finished Qualifying in P3 at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza
  • Valtteri will start tomorrow's Italian Grand Prix from P4 on the grid

Driver

Chassis No.

FP3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Lewis Hamilton

F1 W09 EQ Power+/05

P2

7 Laps

P3

6 Laps

P2

7 Laps

P3

1:20.810

SuperSoft

1:19.798

SuperSoft,

SuperSoft

1:19.294

SuperSoft,

SuperSoft

Valtteri Bottas

F1 W09 EQ Power+/06

P4

6 Laps

P5

7 Laps

P5

6 Laps

P4

1:21.381

SuperSoft

1:20.427

SuperSoft,

SuperSoft

1:19.656

SuperSoft,

SuperSoft

Lewis Hamilton

That was an exciting qualifying session! We've improved the car overnight and I'm really happy with where we were today. I'm really proud of my guys for pushing this hard - we've squeezed absolutely everything out of the car today. Going into the second run of Q3, I kind of knew that the Ferraris might just be able to pull out some extra bit of time, but I think second place might have been possible today. I lost maybe half a tenth in the last corner and that's the difference between third and second. We've got to fight hard tomorrow. The long run pace of the Ferraris looked quicker than ours, so it's not going to be easy, that's for sure. The start will hopefully create an opportunity for us. I've got to study hard tonight to figure out a way how I can get in front of at least one of the Ferraris on the first lap. It's great that Valtteri is right behind me, so we can really apply the pressure on the red cars.

Valtteri Bottas

The entire day was pretty difficult for me. We made some set-up changes for FP3; the car was better in the corners afterwards, but we lost performance under braking and it just became very easy to lock up the wheels. Obviously, on this high-speed track you need to be able to trust your brakes; unfortunately, I was never really able to do that. Compared to FP3, the car felt a bit better in qualifying, but still not quite there. I made a mistake going into Turn 1 on the first lap in Q3 and after that it was difficult to really get the corner right in the second run. But this was only qualifying - this weekend is not over, the race is tomorrow and we will try everything to put the Ferraris under pressure and challenge them. We'll see what we can do strategy-wise and I think the first lap is going to be interesting as we might be able to get a bit of a tow-effect into Turn 1.

Toto Wolff

That was a really close qualifying session - but we came out just on the wrong side of things in the final run, after taking provisional pole early in Q3. Congratulations to Ferrari: they have done a very good job to improve their package and they had a little bit more than us today when we laid the cards on the table at the end of Q3. It was a tense session, looking for the right kind of tow to get the benefit down the straights, and there was a bit of gamesmanship as well to spice things up, which is normal when things are so close and the slipstream brings an advantage. Lewis put in two strong laps in Q3, right on the limit and even improving on his final run, but just missing out on the front row by a few hundredths. For Valtteri, it has been a trickier weekend and he has not felt as comfortable with the car, which is reflected in his position today. For tomorrow, perhaps starting P3 and P4 is not the worst thing in the world, with the powerful slipstream at this track. It's clear that we need to attack flat out - and that's what we intend to do.

Andrew Shovlin

We felt that Ferrari had a slight advantage going into qualifying but we were determined that we wouldn't make it easy for them and Lewis put together some really strong laps and came very close to beating Vettel's time. It's disappointing not to have a car on the front row, but we don't quite have the pace on a single lap here and need to accept that we just weren't quick enough. Valtteri hasn't been as comfortable as Lewis with the car in braking and this is a track where you need to trust the car on the big stops however, he's made good progress through the sessions today and still starts in a position where we can attack and pressure the Ferraris ahead. It's normally an exciting race here and if we are not under pressure from behind, it opens up some interesting opportunities on strategy so we'll be working through the various options tonight to understand what will give us the best chance of winning tomorrow.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 18:01:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER
08:02pDAIMLER : 2018 Italian Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
08/31ENGAGE AND INTERACT : Get in Touch with our Experts at the me Convention
PU
08/31DAIMLER : 2018 Italian Grand Prix - Friday
PU
08/31DAIMLER AT THE NEW.NEW FESTIVAL IN S : Lab1886 Design Challenge: the challenge o..
PU
08/31NEXTGENAM : Taking major steps into the next generation of industrial 3D printin..
PU
08/31THE NEW MERCEDES-AMG C 63 AND C 63 S : Commercial release of the sporty top-of-t..
PU
08/30#CREATETHENEW : The me Convention from September 4-6 in Stockholm: “The Wi..
PU
08/30Half of VW models in Germany not compliant with new pollution standard
RE
08/30AUTONOMOUS, SAFE : Automated Driving in Urban Traffic
AQ
08/30Correction to Global Car Sales Hit Speed Bump Story
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Trump rejects EU offer on auto tariffs 
08/28Details on NIO's IPO plans 
08/27Volkswagen was interested in Tesla 
08/24PSA Group Remains A Great Restructuring Play 
08/22Daimler eyes stake in Heycar 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 168 B
EBIT 2018 13 489 M
Net income 2018 9 284 M
Finance 2018 15 671 M
Yield 2018 6,37%
P/E ratio 2018 6,36
P/E ratio 2019 6,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 59 590 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 70,3 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-21.33%69 118
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-5.07%206 563
VOLKSWAGEN-15.39%83 543
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.94%64 170
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-16.13%55 065
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-12.05%52 654
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.