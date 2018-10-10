Log in
Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
My previous session
Daimler : A Setra for cruise tourists

0
10/10/2018 | 12:43pm CEST

Stuttgart / Basse-Terre. The bus company SA Pajamandy has taken delivery of the S 516 MD - the first Setra ComfortClass vehicle for Guadeloupe. Equipped with 59 seats, the two-axle bus is primarily earmarked for cruise ship tourists, who count on the highest level of comfort while exploring the Caribbean island that covers 1600 square metres. 'The new S 516 MD will be the flagship of our company. This long distance coach is an absolute must nowadays', explains Thomas Pajamandy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bus company, which also runs routes in local public transport.
Here salesman François Iratçabal (left) hands over the Setra ComfortClass bus to Thomas Pajamandy, who is looking forward to the new addition on Guadeloupe.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 10:42:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 167 B
EBIT 2018 13 261 M
Net income 2018 9 091 M
Finance 2018 16 494 M
Yield 2018 6,55%
P/E ratio 2018 6,37
P/E ratio 2019 6,05
EV / Sales 2018 0,25x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 58 221 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 68,7 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-23.14%67 023
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.04%195 919
VOLKSWAGEN-11.96%84 077
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-12.02%57 228
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-17.89%51 657
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-20.35%46 066
