Daimler : A Setra for cruise tourists

Stuttgart / Basse-Terre. The bus company SA Pajamandy has taken delivery of the S 516 MD - the first Setra ComfortClass vehicle for Guadeloupe. Equipped with 59 seats, the two-axle bus is primarily earmarked for cruise ship tourists, who count on the highest level of comfort while exploring the Caribbean island that covers 1600 square metres. 'The new S 516 MD will be the flagship of our company. This long distance coach is an absolute must nowadays', explains Thomas Pajamandy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bus company, which also runs routes in local public transport.

Here salesman François Iratçabal (left) hands over the Setra ComfortClass bus to Thomas Pajamandy, who is looking forward to the new addition on Guadeloupe.