|
Daimler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
02/06/2019 | 01:55pm EST
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.02.2019 / 19:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Martin
|Last name(s):
|Daum
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007100000
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Shares due to a Phantom Share Programm of Daimler AG to a maximum amount of EUR 69,319.14
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler AG
|
|Mercedesstrasse 137
|
|70327 Stuttgart
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.daimler.com
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2018
|
166 B
|
EBIT 2018
|
11 527 M
|
Net income 2018
|
7 769 M
|
Finance 2018
|
15 990 M
|
Yield 2018
|
6,47%
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
7,11
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
6,40
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
0,24x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
0,24x
|
Capitalization
|
56 605 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|
29
|Average target price
|
60,5 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
14%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|DAIMLER
|15.25%
|64 485