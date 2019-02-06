Log in
Daimler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/06/2019 | 01:55pm EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.02.2019 / 19:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Daum

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Daimler AG

b) LEI
529900R27DL06UVNT076 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007100000

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares due to a Phantom Share Programm of Daimler AG to a maximum amount of EUR 69,319.14
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 137
70327 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48747  06.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
