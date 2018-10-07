Log in
Daimler AG: Personnel change in the board of management of Daimler AG

10/07/2018 | 08:35pm CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daimler AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Daimler AG: Personnel change in the board of management of Daimler AG

07-Oct-2018 / 20:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Release

October 07, 2018

Personnel matter regarding Daimler AG

Bodo Uebber, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Finance & Controlling and Daimler Financial Services has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Manfred Bischoff, today that he is not seeking to extend his current appointment ending in December 2019.


Contact:
Jörg Howe, + 49 711 17- 41341, joerg.howe@daimler.com
Hendrik Sackmann, +49 711 17-35014, hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com


Further information from Daimler is available at:
www.media.daimler.com and www.daimler.com

This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about future events. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "can," "could," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange rates and tariff regulations; a shift in consumer preferences towards smaller, lower-margin vehicles; a possible lack of acceptance of our products or services which limits our ability to achieve prices and adequately utilize our production capacities; price increases for fuel or raw materials; disruption of production due to shortages of materials, labor strikes or supplier insolvencies; a decline in resale prices of used vehicles; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and efficiency-optimization measures; the business outlook for companies in which we hold a significant equity interest; the successful implementation of strategic cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, particularly those relating to vehicle emissions, fuel economy and safety; the resolution of pending government investigations or of investigations requested by governments and the conclusion of pending or threatened future legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which we describe under the heading "Risk and Opportunity Report" in the current Annual Report.
If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication.




Contact:
Hendrik Sackmann
Tel.: +49 (0)711 17 35014
hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com

07-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 137
70327 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 179 22 61
Fax: +49 (0)711 179 40 75
E-mail: ir.dai@daimler.com
Internet: www.daimler.com
ISIN: DE0007100000
WKN: 710000
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

730975  07-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=730975&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
