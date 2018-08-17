Log in
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/17/2018 | 01:35pm CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler AG / Issuing condition amendments concerning securities according to § 50 Para. 1, No. 1b of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.08.2018 / 13:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 1b WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Daimler AG
XS1076016432
XS1246888173
XS1334170799
XS1391067847
XS1536805077
XS1550144072
Notification pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 1 lit. b) of the German
Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG)
Substitution of DAIMLER AG by DAIMLER INTERNATIONAL FINANCE B.V. as issuer
of the following Notes (together, the 'Notes') which were issued under the
Daimler Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the 'Programme'):
GBP 250,000,000 2.750 per cent. Notes due December 4, 2020
GBP 90,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due June 18, 2020
GBP 125,000,000 2.750 per cent. Notes due December 4, 2020 (Tranche 2)
GBP 250,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due December 16, 2021
GBP 300,000,000 2.125 per cent. Notes due June 7, 2022
GBP 250,000,000 1.00 per cent. Notes due December 20, 2019
GBP 450,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due January 13, 2022
GBP 150,000,000 2.750 per cent. Notes due December 4, 2020 (Tranche 3)
Daimler International Finance B.V., a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of
Daimler AG whose registered office is situated at Van Deventerlaan 50, 3528
AE Utrecht, The Netherlands, will replace Daimler AG, whose registered
office is situated at Mercedesstraße 137, 70327 Stuttgart, Federal Republic
of Germany, as issuer of the Notes (the 'Substitution').
We draw to your attention and point out that:
1. Substitution
With effect as of August 21, 2018 (the 'Substitution Date') Daimler
International Finance B.V. will be substituted in place of Daimler AG as
issuer in accordance with § 10 (Substitution) of the terms and conditions
of each series of Notes:
2. Detailed Information about the Substitution
2.1 Daimler AG and Daimler International Finance B.V. have agreed that
with effect as of the Substitution Date, Daimler International Finance B.V.
shall be substituted in place of Daimler AG as the issuer and obligor in
respect of the obligations of Daimler AG arising from the Notes.
2.2 In connection with the Substitution Daimler AG has unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed pursuant to a guarantee (the 'Guarantee') dated
August 17, 2018 in favour of the holders of the Notes the due and punctual
payment of the principal of, and interest on, the Notes and any other
amounts which may be payable under the Notes.
3. Substitution and Settlement of Due and Payable Notes
With effect from the Substitution Date:
3.1 Daimler International Finance B.V. shall be substituted in place of
Daimler AG as the issuer and obligor in respect of the obligations arising
from the Notes;
3.2 Daimler International Finance B.V. shall assume all obligations of
Daimler AG in its capacity as issuer arising from the Notes;
3.3 Daimler AG shall be released from any obligations in its capacity as
issuer arising from the Notes; and
3.4 Daimler AG shall assume all obligations in its capacity as guarantor
arising from the Guarantee.
4. Any correspondence in relation to the Notes on or after the
Substitution Date should be addressed solely to Daimler International
Finance B.V. at the address set out above.
This notice is written in the German language and provided with an English
language translation. The German text shall be binding and prevailing. The
English language translation shall be non-binding.


17.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 137
70327 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

715131  17.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=715131&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
