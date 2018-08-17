DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler AG / Issuing condition amendments concerning securities according to § 50 Para. 1, No. 1b of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Daimler AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



17.08.2018 / 13:30

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 1b WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Daimler AG XS1076016432 XS1246888173 XS1334170799 XS1391067847 XS1536805077 XS1550144072 Notification pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 1 lit. b) of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) Substitution of DAIMLER AG by DAIMLER INTERNATIONAL FINANCE B.V. as issuer of the following Notes (together, the 'Notes') which were issued under the Daimler Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the 'Programme'): GBP 250,000,000 2.750 per cent. Notes due December 4, 2020 GBP 90,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due June 18, 2020 GBP 125,000,000 2.750 per cent. Notes due December 4, 2020 (Tranche 2) GBP 250,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due December 16, 2021 GBP 300,000,000 2.125 per cent. Notes due June 7, 2022 GBP 250,000,000 1.00 per cent. Notes due December 20, 2019 GBP 450,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due January 13, 2022 GBP 150,000,000 2.750 per cent. Notes due December 4, 2020 (Tranche 3) Daimler International Finance B.V., a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Daimler AG whose registered office is situated at Van Deventerlaan 50, 3528 AE Utrecht, The Netherlands, will replace Daimler AG, whose registered office is situated at Mercedesstraße 137, 70327 Stuttgart, Federal Republic of Germany, as issuer of the Notes (the 'Substitution'). We draw to your attention and point out that: 1. Substitution With effect as of August 21, 2018 (the 'Substitution Date') Daimler International Finance B.V. will be substituted in place of Daimler AG as issuer in accordance with § 10 (Substitution) of the terms and conditions of each series of Notes: 2. Detailed Information about the Substitution 2.1 Daimler AG and Daimler International Finance B.V. have agreed that with effect as of the Substitution Date, Daimler International Finance B.V. shall be substituted in place of Daimler AG as the issuer and obligor in respect of the obligations of Daimler AG arising from the Notes. 2.2 In connection with the Substitution Daimler AG has unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed pursuant to a guarantee (the 'Guarantee') dated August 17, 2018 in favour of the holders of the Notes the due and punctual payment of the principal of, and interest on, the Notes and any other amounts which may be payable under the Notes. 3. Substitution and Settlement of Due and Payable Notes With effect from the Substitution Date: 3.1 Daimler International Finance B.V. shall be substituted in place of Daimler AG as the issuer and obligor in respect of the obligations arising from the Notes; 3.2 Daimler International Finance B.V. shall assume all obligations of Daimler AG in its capacity as issuer arising from the Notes; 3.3 Daimler AG shall be released from any obligations in its capacity as issuer arising from the Notes; and 3.4 Daimler AG shall assume all obligations in its capacity as guarantor arising from the Guarantee. 4. Any correspondence in relation to the Notes on or after the Substitution Date should be addressed solely to Daimler International Finance B.V. at the address set out above. This notice is written in the German language and provided with an English language translation. The German text shall be binding and prevailing. The English language translation shall be non-binding.

17.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

