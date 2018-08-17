Daimler AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
|
|
|Daimler AG
|
|
|
|XS1076016432
|
|XS1246888173
|
|XS1334170799
|
|XS1391067847
|
|XS1536805077
|
|XS1550144072
|
|
|
|Notification pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 1 lit. b) of the German
|
|Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG)
|
|
|
|Substitution of DAIMLER AG by DAIMLER INTERNATIONAL FINANCE B.V. as issuer
|of
|the following Notes (together, the 'Notes') which were issued under the
|
|Daimler Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the 'Programme'):
|
|
|GBP
|250,000,000 2.750 per cent. Notes due December 4, 2020
|GBP
|90,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due June 18, 2020
|GBP
|125,000,000 2.750 per cent. Notes due December 4, 2020 (Tranche 2)
|GBP
|250,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due December 16, 2021
|GBP
|300,000,000 2.125 per cent. Notes due June 7, 2022
|GBP
|250,000,000 1.00 per cent. Notes due December 20, 2019
|GBP
|450,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due January 13, 2022
|GBP
|150,000,000 2.750 per cent. Notes due December 4, 2020 (Tranche 3)
|
|
|
|Daimler International Finance B.V., a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of
|
|Daimler AG whose registered office is situated at Van Deventerlaan 50, 3528
|AE
|Utrecht, The Netherlands, will replace Daimler AG, whose registered
|
|office is situated at Mercedesstraße 137, 70327 Stuttgart, Federal Republic
|of
|Germany, as issuer of the Notes (the 'Substitution').
|
|
|We
|draw to your attention and point out that:
|
|
|1.
|Substitution
|With
|effect as of August 21, 2018 (the 'Substitution Date') Daimler
|
|International Finance B.V. will be substituted in place of Daimler AG as
|
|issuer in accordance with § 10 (Substitution) of the terms and conditions
|of
|each series of Notes:
|
|
|2.
|Detailed Information about the Substitution
|
|
|2.1
|Daimler AG and Daimler International Finance B.V. have agreed that
|with
|effect as of the Substitution Date, Daimler International Finance B.V.
|shall
|be substituted in place of Daimler AG as the issuer and obligor in
|
|respect of the obligations of Daimler AG arising from the Notes.
|
|
|2.2
|In connection with the Substitution Daimler AG has unconditionally
|and
|irrevocably guaranteed pursuant to a guarantee (the 'Guarantee') dated
|
|August 17, 2018 in favour of the holders of the Notes the due and punctual
|
|payment of the principal of, and interest on, the Notes and any other
|
|amounts which may be payable under the Notes.
|
|
|3.
|Substitution and Settlement of Due and Payable Notes
|
|
|With
|effect from the Substitution Date:
|
|
|3.1
|Daimler International Finance B.V. shall be substituted in place of
|
|Daimler AG as the issuer and obligor in respect of the obligations arising
|from
|the Notes;
|
|
|3.2
|Daimler International Finance B.V. shall assume all obligations of
|
|Daimler AG in its capacity as issuer arising from the Notes;
|
|
|3.3
|Daimler AG shall be released from any obligations in its capacity as
|
|issuer arising from the Notes; and
|
|
|3.4
|Daimler AG shall assume all obligations in its capacity as guarantor
|
|arising from the Guarantee.
|
|
|4.
|Any correspondence in relation to the Notes on or after the
|
|Substitution Date should be addressed solely to Daimler International
|
|Finance B.V. at the address set out above.
|
|
|This
|notice is written in the German language and provided with an English
|
|language translation. The German text shall be binding and prevailing. The
|
|English language translation shall be non-binding.
|
|