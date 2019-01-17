Daimler AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler AG / Replacement of German Paying Agent
17.01.2019 / 10:00
Daimler AG
DE000A11QSB8
DE000A168650
DE000A169G07
DE000A169G15
DE000A169NA6
DE000A169NB4
DE000A169NC2
DE000A1MLXN3
DE000A1PGWA5
DE000A1R04X6
DE000A1R0691
DE000A1R0TN7
DE000A1TNJ97
DE000A1TNK86
DE000A2AAL23
DE000A2AAL31
DE000A2DADM7
DE000A2GSCW3
DE000A2GSCX1
DE000A2GSCY9
DE000A2GSLY0
XS1078028864
XS1212617663
XS1245694861
XS1253503210
XS1294414617
XS1550169574
XS1614244710
Notice pursuant to Section 12 of the terms and conditions of the relevant
Notes (as defined below)
Replacement of CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG (formerly CITIGROUP
GLOBAL MARKETS DEUTSCHLAND AG) by CITIBANK EUROPE PLC, GERMANY BRANCH, as
German paying agent in relation to the following Notes (together, the
'Notes') which were issued under the Daimler Euro Medium Term Note
Programme (the 'Programme'):
EUR 500,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due July 8, 2024
EUR 1,000,000,000 0.625 per cent. Notes due March 5, 2020
EUR 1,000,000,000 0.875 per cent. Notes due January 12, 2021
EUR 1,000,000,000 1.40 per cent. Notes due January 12, 2024
EUR 1,250,000,000 0.25 per cent. Notes due May 11, 2020
EUR 750,000,000 0.75 per cent. Notes due May 11, 2023
EUR 1,250,000,000 1.375 per cent. Notes due May 11, 2028
EUR 750,000,000 2.625 per cent. Notes due April 2, 2019
EUR 750,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due September 12, 2022
EUR 750,000,000 2.250 per cent. Notes due January 24, 2022
EUR 500,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due March 8, 2023
EUR 750,000,000 1.750 per cent. Notes due January 21, 2020
EUR 750,000,000 2.000 per cent. Notes due June 25, 2021
EUR 750,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due April 7, 2020
EUR 1,500,000,000 0.50 per cent. Notes due September 9, 2019
EUR 1,000,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due March 9, 2026
EUR 1,250,000,000 0.85 per cent. Notes due February 28, 2025
EUR 1,500,000,000 1.5 per cent. Notes due July 3, 2029
EUR 1,300,000,000 2.125 per cent. Notes due July 3, 2037
EUR 1,250,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due July 3, 2024
EUR 1,000,000,000 1.00 per cent. Notes due November 15, 2027
EUR 300,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due June 24, 2019
NZD 100,000,000 4.00 per cent. Notes due April 8, 2019
HKD 600,000,000 1.86 per cent. Notes due June 12, 2019
NOK 500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due October 1, 2020
EUR 51,500,000 1.60 per cent. Notes due October 1, 2025
EUR 185,000,000 1.375 per cent. Notes due January 11, 2030
HKD 615,000,000 2.29 per cent. Notes due May 9, 2022
Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch, whose registered office is located in
Frankfurter Welle, Reuterweg 16, 60323 Frankfurt am Main, Germany has
replaced Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, whose registered office is
located in Frankfurter Welle, Reuterweg 16, 60323 Frankfurt am Main,
Germany, as German paying agent of the Notes.
We draw to your attention and point out that:
1. Replacement
With effect as of January 17, 2019 (the 'Replacement Date')
1.1 Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch has replaced Citigroup Global
Markets Europe AG as German paying agent in accordance with Section 6 of
the terms and conditions of each series of Notes;
1.2 Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch has assumed all obligations of
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG in its capacity as German paying agent
arising from the Notes; and
1.3 Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG has been released from any
obligations in its capacity as German paying agent arising from the Notes.
2. Correspondence
As of the Replacement Date, any correspondence to be sent to Citigroup
Global Markets Europe AG in its capacity as German paying agent and
relating to the Notes shall be addressed solely to Citibank Europe plc,
Germany Branch at the address set out above.
This notice is written in the German language and provided with an English
language translation. The German text shall be binding and prevailing. The
English language translation shall be non-binding.
