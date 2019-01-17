DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler AG / Replacement of German Paying Agent

Daimler AG: Release of a capital market information



17.01.2019 / 10:00

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Daimler AG

DE000A11QSB8

DE000A168650

DE000A169G07

DE000A169G15

DE000A169NA6

DE000A169NB4

DE000A169NC2

DE000A1MLXN3

DE000A1PGWA5

DE000A1R04X6

DE000A1R0691

DE000A1R0TN7

DE000A1TNJ97

DE000A1TNK86

DE000A2AAL23

DE000A2AAL31

DE000A2DADM7

DE000A2GSCW3

DE000A2GSCX1

DE000A2GSCY9

DE000A2GSLY0

XS1078028864

XS1212617663

XS1245694861

XS1253503210

XS1294414617

XS1550169574

XS1614244710

Notice pursuant to Section 12 of the terms and conditions of the relevant Notes (as defined below)

Replacement of CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG (formerly CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS DEUTSCHLAND AG) by CITIBANK EUROPE PLC, GERMANY BRANCH, as German paying agent in relation to the following Notes (together, the 'Notes') which were issued under the Daimler Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the 'Programme'):

EUR 500,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due July 8, 2024 EUR 1,000,000,000 0.625 per cent. Notes due March 5, 2020 EUR 1,000,000,000 0.875 per cent. Notes due January 12, 2021 EUR 1,000,000,000 1.40 per cent. Notes due January 12, 2024 EUR 1,250,000,000 0.25 per cent. Notes due May 11, 2020 EUR 750,000,000 0.75 per cent. Notes due May 11, 2023 EUR 1,250,000,000 1.375 per cent. Notes due May 11, 2028 EUR 750,000,000 2.625 per cent. Notes due April 2, 2019 EUR 750,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due September 12, 2022 EUR 750,000,000 2.250 per cent. Notes due January 24, 2022 EUR 500,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due March 8, 2023 EUR 750,000,000 1.750 per cent. Notes due January 21, 2020 EUR 750,000,000 2.000 per cent. Notes due June 25, 2021 EUR 750,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due April 7, 2020 EUR 1,500,000,000 0.50 per cent. Notes due September 9, 2019 EUR 1,000,000,000 1.50 per cent. Notes due March 9, 2026 EUR 1,250,000,000 0.85 per cent. Notes due February 28, 2025 EUR 1,500,000,000 1.5 per cent. Notes due July 3, 2029 EUR 1,300,000,000 2.125 per cent. Notes due July 3, 2037 EUR 1,250,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due July 3, 2024 EUR 1,000,000,000 1.00 per cent. Notes due November 15, 2027 EUR 300,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due June 24, 2019 NZD 100,000,000 4.00 per cent. Notes due April 8, 2019 HKD 600,000,000 1.86 per cent. Notes due June 12, 2019 NOK 500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due October 1, 2020 EUR 51,500,000 1.60 per cent. Notes due October 1, 2025 EUR 185,000,000 1.375 per cent. Notes due January 11, 2030 HKD 615,000,000 2.29 per cent. Notes due May 9, 2022

Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch, whose registered office is located in Frankfurter Welle, Reuterweg 16, 60323 Frankfurt am Main, Germany has replaced Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, whose registered office is located in Frankfurter Welle, Reuterweg 16, 60323 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, as German paying agent of the Notes.

We draw to your attention and point out that:

1. Replacement

With effect as of January 17, 2019 (the 'Replacement Date')

1.1 Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch has replaced Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG as German paying agent in accordance with Section 6 of the terms and conditions of each series of Notes;

1.2 Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch has assumed all obligations of Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG in its capacity as German paying agent arising from the Notes; and

1.3 Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG has been released from any obligations in its capacity as German paying agent arising from the Notes.

2. Correspondence

As of the Replacement Date, any correspondence to be sent to Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG in its capacity as German paying agent and relating to the Notes shall be addressed solely to Citibank Europe plc, Germany Branch at the address set out above.

This notice is written in the German language and provided with an English language translation. The German text shall be binding and prevailing. The English language translation shall be non-binding.