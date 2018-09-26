Log in
Daimler AG: The Supervisory Board decides on personnel changes in the Board of Management

09/26/2018 | 09:40am CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daimler AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Daimler AG: The Supervisory Board decides on personnel changes in the Board of Management

26-Sep-2018 / 09:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Contact:
Hendrik Sackmann
Tel.: +49 (0)711 17 35014
hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com

Ad-hoc Realease

September 26, 2018

The Supervisory Board decides on personnel changes in the Board of Management

Stuttgart - The regular expiry of the term of office of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Manfred Bischoff, is at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2021. In view of the challenges presented by the transformation of the automotive industry, the Supervisory Board intends to prepare a suitable succession at an early stage. The Supervisory Board therefore intends to propose to the shareholders at that meeting that Dieter Zetsche be elected as a member of the Supervisory Board. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Manfred Bischoff, will recommend the election of Dieter Zetsche as his successor as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, taking effect at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2021. In order to comply with the two-year cooling-off period, Dieter Zetsche will therefore step down from his positions in the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, effective at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2019. In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG therefore decided to appoint Ola Källenius as Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, effective in direct connection for a new term of five years. As the successor of Ola Källenius, Markus Schäfer will at that time take over responsibility for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development in the Board of Management of Daimler AG.


Contact:
Jörg Howe, + 49 711 17- 41341, joerg.howe@daimler.com
Hendrik Sackmann, +49 711 17-35014, hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com


Further information from Daimler is available at:
www.media.daimler.com and www.daimler.com


This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current views about future events. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "can," "could," "plan," "project," "should" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, production or financial services activities; changes in currency exchange rates and tariff regulations; a shift in consumer preferences towards smaller, lower-margin vehicles; a possible lack of acceptance of our products or services which limits our ability to achieve prices and adequately utilize our production capacities; price increases for fuel or raw materials; disruption of production due to shortages of materials, labor strikes or supplier insolvencies; a decline in resale prices of used vehicles; the effective implementation of cost-reduction and efficiency-optimization measures; the business outlook for companies in which we hold a significant equity interest; the successful implementation of strategic cooperations and joint ventures; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, particularly those relating to vehicle emissions, fuel economy and safety; the resolution of pending government investigations or of investigations requested by governments and the conclusion of pending or threatened future legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, some of which we describe under the heading "Risk and Opportunity Report" in the current Annual Report. If any of these risks and uncertainties materializes or if the assumptions underlying any of our forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, the actual results may be materially different from those we express or imply by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements since they are based solely on the circumstances at the date of publication.

26-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 137
70327 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 179 22 61
Fax: +49 (0)711 179 40 75
E-mail: ir.dai@daimler.com
Internet: www.daimler.com
ISIN: DE0007100000
WKN: 710000
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

727305  26-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

