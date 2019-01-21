Daimler : BMW, Daimler Exploring Autonomous Driving Cooperation -Handelsblatt

--German car makers BMW and Daimler are looking at options to cooperate "extensively" in autonomous driving, Handelsblatt reports, citing unnamed sources from both companies' circles.

--BMW CEO Harald Krueger and Daimler's head of development, Ola Kaellenius, are looking into consolidating development activities and disclosing patents to each other to reduce development costs and set industry-wide standards, Handelsblatt writes.

