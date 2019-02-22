Log in
Daimler : BMW, Daimler to Invest More Than EUR1 Billion in Mobility Partnership

02/22/2019 | 05:46am EST

By Max Bernhard

German luxury car makers Daimler and BMW AG (BMW.XE) said Friday that they plan to invest more than 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) to create five joint-ventures combining their car-sharing, ride-hailing and charging business, as well as other services.

The partnership will be headquartered in Berlin and is expected to create up to 1,000 new jobs globally, the two companies said in a joint statement. It will comprise five companies to be called REACH NOW, CHARGE NOW, FREE NOW, PARK NOW, and SHARE NOW.

"We have a clear vision: these five services will merge ever more closely to form a single mobility-service portfolio with an all-electric, self-driving fleet of vehicles that charge and park autonomously and interconnect with the other modes of transport," said BMW Chief Executive Harald Krueger.

Daimler and BMW usually compete in the premium auto segment but decided to join forces last March to better face competition from technology giants such as Uber Technologies Inc. and China's Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said "further cooperations with other providers, including stakes in startups and established players, are also a possible option."

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.77% 73.58 Delayed Quote.2.56%
DAIMLER 0.75% 52.46 Delayed Quote.13.50%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 172 B
EBIT 2019 12 436 M
Net income 2019 8 495 M
Finance 2019 15 766 M
Yield 2019 6,32%
P/E ratio 2019 6,56
P/E ratio 2020 6,58
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 55 749 M
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 59,8 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER13.50%63 219
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.92%198 218
VOLKSWAGEN5.51%84 871
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%55 844
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.56%53 932
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD10.82%50 728
