Daimler : BMW, Daimler to Invest More Than EUR1 Billion in Mobility Partnership

By Max Bernhard



German luxury car makers Daimler and BMW AG (BMW.XE) said Friday that they plan to invest more than 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) to create five joint-ventures combining their car-sharing, ride-hailing and charging business, as well as other services.

The partnership will be headquartered in Berlin and is expected to create up to 1,000 new jobs globally, the two companies said in a joint statement. It will comprise five companies to be called REACH NOW, CHARGE NOW, FREE NOW, PARK NOW, and SHARE NOW.

"We have a clear vision: these five services will merge ever more closely to form a single mobility-service portfolio with an all-electric, self-driving fleet of vehicles that charge and park autonomously and interconnect with the other modes of transport," said BMW Chief Executive Harald Krueger.

Daimler and BMW usually compete in the premium auto segment but decided to join forces last March to better face competition from technology giants such as Uber Technologies Inc. and China's Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said "further cooperations with other providers, including stakes in startups and established players, are also a possible option."

