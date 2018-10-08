Daimler : Bodo Uebber does not intend to extend his Board of Management contract with Daimler AG

Stuttgart, Germany - Bodo Uebber has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Manfred Bischoff, that he does not intend to extend his contract of service, which runs until the end of 2019. After 16 years being a Board member by then, Bodo Uebber, would like to give the company and the new Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Ola Källenius, the opportunity to build a new long-term focused team, to shape successfully the upcoming far-reaching structural changes further on.

In its meeting on September 26, 2018, the Supervisory Board decided to appoint Ola Källenius as Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, effective at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in May 2019. Dieter Zetsche will therefore step down from his position in the Board of Management of Daimler AG and as Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 22, 2019.

Manfred Bischoff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG: 'We thank Bodo Uebber for his many years of successful work as the Member of the Board of Management responsible for Finance & Controlling and for the Daimler Financial Services division, and respect his personal choice.'

'It was not easy for me. But now is the time for the company to put my tasks also in younger hands,' said Bodo Uebber about his decision. 'The path ahead, with its fundamental changes, requires long-term continuity in corporate management as well.'

The Supervisory Board will decide on his successor in due course. Daimler has a large number of outstanding candidates with the required expertise.