The announcement marks the latest senior management change at Daimler. Last month, Daimler named research chief Ola Kaellenius as its next chief executive officer to succeed long-serving CEO Dieter Zetsche.

Chief Financial Officer Uebber had been a contender for the top job.

Daimler did not announce a reason for the decision.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by William Maclean)