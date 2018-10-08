Daimler : Extends Management Reshuffle--Update

By William Boston

BERLIN -- Daimler AG's long-serving finance chief said Monday he wouldn't seek an extension of his contract when it expires at the end of next year, adding to the management shuffle at the German car maker.

The decision by Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber comes after Daimler's board appointed Ola Källenius, the company's research and development chief, to succeed Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche.

Daimler declined to comment beyond stating that Mr. Uebber had informed the chairman Monday of his intention.

Mr. Uebber said in a statement issued by Daimler that it was the "right time for the company to put his job into younger hands," but said the decision to leave "did not come easy."

The auto maker is reorganizing itself into three separate business units -- trucks, passenger cars and mobility services, such as car-sharing and ride-hailing. The three units will be independent companies under the umbrella of Daimler.

Mr. Uebber championed a plan to turn Daimler into a holding company with a streamlined board responsible for strategy but without operational authority over the units. Mr. Zetsche, who also runs Mercedes-Benz cars, pushed to keep operational responsibility for the company's car business in the hands of Daimler's CEO. Also, Mr. Källenius was Mr. Zetsche's preferred candidate to succeed him.

Arndt Ellinghorst, automotive analyst at Evercore ISI, wrote in a note last month that the appointment of Mr. Källenius was a "victory for Dieter Zetsche who managed to establish the continuation of one CEO for Daimler Group and Mercedes Cars."

On Monday, Mr. Ellinghorst said: "It's fair to say that Uebber was supporting a stronger holding model with a separation of Daimler Group and operating business management functions."

Mr. Uebber, well-liked by analysts and investors, joined Daimler's management board in 2003. In 2014, the supervisory board extended his contract to the end of 2019.

Daimler didn't disclose who would succeed Mr. Uebber as chief finance officer.

Daimler's shares traded around 1.6% lower at EUR54.74 in late afternoon trading in Frankfurt, slightly underperforming the DAX index of German blue-chip stocks.

