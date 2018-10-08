Daimler : Extends Management Reshuffle--Update

Log in
10/08/2018 | 06:22pm CEST

By William Boston

BERLIN -- Daimler AG's long-serving finance chief said Monday he wouldn't seek an extension of his contract when it expires at the end of next year, adding to the management shuffle at the German car maker.

The decision by Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber comes after Daimler's board appointed Ola Källenius, the company's research and development chief, to succeed Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche.

Daimler declined to comment beyond stating that Mr. Uebber had informed the chairman Monday of his intention.

Mr. Uebber said in a statement issued by Daimler that it was the "right time for the company to put his job into younger hands," but said the decision to leave "did not come easy."

The auto maker is reorganizing itself into three separate business units -- trucks, passenger cars and mobility services, such as car-sharing and ride-hailing. The three units will be independent companies under the umbrella of Daimler.

Mr. Uebber championed a plan to turn Daimler into a holding company with a streamlined board responsible for strategy but without operational authority over the units. Mr. Zetsche, who also runs Mercedes-Benz cars, pushed to keep operational responsibility for the company's car business in the hands of Daimler's CEO. Also, Mr. Källenius was Mr. Zetsche's preferred candidate to succeed him.

Arndt Ellinghorst, automotive analyst at Evercore ISI, wrote in a note last month that the appointment of Mr. Källenius was a "victory for Dieter Zetsche who managed to establish the continuation of one CEO for Daimler Group and Mercedes Cars."

On Monday, Mr. Ellinghorst said: "It's fair to say that Uebber was supporting a stronger holding model with a separation of Daimler Group and operating business management functions."

Mr. Uebber, well-liked by analysts and investors, joined Daimler's management board in 2003. In 2014, the supervisory board extended his contract to the end of 2019.

Daimler didn't disclose who would succeed Mr. Uebber as chief finance officer.

Daimler's shares traded around 1.6% lower at EUR54.74 in late afternoon trading in Frankfurt, slightly underperforming the DAX index of German blue-chip stocks.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER -1.82% 54.6 Delayed Quote.-21.45%
DAX -1.36% 11947.16 Delayed Quote.-6.24%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 167 B
EBIT 2018 13 261 M
Net income 2018 9 091 M
Finance 2018 16 494 M
Yield 2018 6,41%
P/E ratio 2018 6,50
P/E ratio 2019 6,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 59 494 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 69,1 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-21.45%68 554
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.08%200 944
VOLKSWAGEN-10.30%85 595
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-10.54%58 209
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.26%52 988
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-16.76%48 140
