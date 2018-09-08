Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Daimler : Gary Paffett secures podium and is back at the top of the standings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 06:07pm CEST

First race at the Nürburgring: Gary Paffett and Pascal Wehrlein in the points

  • Gary Paffett (Mercedes-AMG Motorsport PETRONAS) books his eighth podium finish of the season, his fourth at the Nürburgring and the 46th in his DTM career
  • Pascal Wehrlein (Mercedes-AMG Motorsport PETRONAS) takes seventh place
  • Mercedes-AMG Motorsport continue to lead the drivers ', team and manufacturers' standings - Gary (194 points) replaces team-mate Paul Di Resta (186 points) at the top of the table
  • Gary Paffett: 'We now have to improve and find more pace. Then we can hopefully have a better day tomorrow'
  • Ulrich Fritz: 'Apart from Gary's podium, we can't really be satisfied with today'

The Mercedes-AMG Motorsport DTM Team started the eighth race weekend of the 2018 DTM season with a podium at the Nürburgring. Gary Paffett (Mercedes-AMG Motorsport PETRONAS) finished the 15th race of the season in third place. With his eighth podium finish of the year, his fourth in the Eifel, Gary reclaimed the lead in the drivers' standings. By the way, this was the team's 25th podium finish of this year.

Pascal Wehrlein (Mercedes-AMG Motorsport PETRONAS) crossed the line in seventh place. Lucas Auer (SILBERPFEIL Energy Mercedes-AMG Motorsport) came home in P11 to finish just outside of the points.

Edoardo Mortara (SILBERPFEIL Energy Mercedes-AMG Motorsport), Daniel Juncadella (Mercedes-AMG Motorsport REMUS) and Paul Di Resta (Mercedes-AMG Motorsport REMUS) took P13, P15 and P18 respectively. Towards the middle of the race, Paul had been close to moving into the Top Three, but after successfully overtaking Philipp Eng, the BMW driver made him spin off track and drop to the rear of the field.

As a result, Gary (194 points) retakes the lead in the drivers' standings. Paul (186 points) is in second place, eight points behind the 2005 champion. Mercedes-AMG Motorsport PETRONAS (292 points) lead the team classification. In the manufacturers' standings, Mercedes-AMG Motorsport (769 points) are 284 points up on BMW (485 points).

Looking ahead to race 2: The 16th round of the 2018 DTM season starts on Sunday at 13:30 CEST (live on SAT.1 at 13:00 CEST). Third practice will take place before that at 09:00 CEST followed by the second qualifying at 11:15 CEST. During each race weekend, we will provide live timing data, live commentary, fan voting and exclusive behind-the-scenes videos of the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport DTM Team on our website at: www.mercedes-amg-motorsport.com/dtm.

Comments after the race

Gary Paffett (37, England):

  • P3
  • Car number: 2
  • Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport PETRONAS
  • Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'A podium is a good result for me today. My aim is to score as many points as possible in every race. I'm obviously a bit disappointed to have started from the front row and then only finished third. That's not what I was hoping for. But René (Rast) and BMW were very strong today. We now have to improve and find more pace. Then we can hopefully have a better day tomorrow.'

Pascal Wehrlein (23, Germany):

  • P7
  • Car number: 94
  • Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport PETRONAS
  • Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'Unfortunately, we were never going to finish any higher than seventh today. From where I started on the grid, I immediately got caught up in a scrimmage, which cost me several positions. I also sustained some damage to my car, so I'm actually surprised that it kept going quite so well in the race and that I was able to finish where I did. But I think it's plain to see that the other manufacturers have an advantage over us with the new rules on tyre pressure. We now have to see how we can improve in this area so that the tyres don't degrade so much in the race.'

Lucas Auer (23, Austria):

  • P11
  • Car number: 22
  • Team: SILBERPFEIL Energy Mercedes-AMG Motorsport
  • Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'My start was bad and I couldn't attack. After that, I wasn't able to match the pace of the front-runners 100% in the early stages. But it got better over the course of the race. We opted for an aggressive strategy today and took a risk by pitting very early for our change of tyres, but we weren't able to sustain it to the end of the race. Anyway, tomorrow is a new day, so let's wait and see what happens in qualifying.'

Edoardo Mortara (31, Italy):

  • P13
  • Car number: 48
  • Team: SILBERPFEIL Energy Mercedes-AMG Motorsport
  • Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'That was a difficult day for me. Qualifying was far from optimal. I got held up by traffic and had to start from the back of the grid. Unfortunately, we were lacking in pace and I locked up at the start of the race. As a result, I lost several places. Now we have to pull ourselves together and find a way to make better use of the tyres under the new regulations.'

Daniel Juncadella (26, Spain):

  • P15
  • Car number: 23
  • Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport REMUS
  • Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'I got off to a good start, but things went a bit haywire on the first lap. I wasn't able to gain any positions, but at least I didn' t lose any either. I then got into a scrap with Timo Glock who kept forcing me off the track. That was very frustrating for me, as it destroyed my race. Unfortunately, my car was damaged after that incident, and I was unable to achieve anything in the rest of the race.'

Paul Di Resta (32, Scotland):

  • P18
  • Car number: 3
  • Team: Mercedes-AMG Motorsport REMUS
  • Car: Mercedes-AMG C 63 DTM

'That was a disappointing day for me. Starting from eighth was by no mean ideal, but it would still have been possible to come away with a decent result. In that way, I could have extended my run of Top Ten finishes and minimised the points loss to Gary. But unfortunately, it was not meant to be. I was hit from behind after an overtaking move and got spun around. After that, the race was over for me. Now I'm hoping for a better outcome to tomorrow.'

Ulrich Fritz, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport DTM:

'Apart from Gary's podium, we can't really be satisfied with today. All our drivers lost positions in the race with the exception of Pascal. That was partly due to one or two incidents that happened and to the newly specified minimum tyre pressures which didn't suit our setup at all. That's definitely something we'l l have to look at for tomorrow.'

Race results: Top Ten

Pos

Driver

Manufacturer

Time

1

René Rast

Audi

57:14.769

2

Bruno Spengler

BMW

+ 00.862

3

Gary Paffett

Mercedes-AMG

+ 06.862

4

Timo Glock

BMW

+ 07.277

5

Marco Wittmann

BMW

+ 10.048

6

Mike Rockenfeller

Audi

+ 23.208

7

Pascal Wehrlein

Mercedes-AMG

+ 26.827

8

Loic Duval

Audi

+ 27.401

9

Augusto Farfus

BMW

+ 35.685

10

Nico Müller

Audi

+ 36.243

Drivers' Championship

Pos

Driver

Manufacturer

Points

1

Gary Paffett

Mercedes-AMG

194

2

Paul Di Resta

Mercedes-AMG

186

3

Edoardo Mortara

Mercedes-AMG

138

(...)

7

Lucas Auer

Mercedes-AMG

110

8

Pascal Wehrlein

Mercedes-AMG

98

(...)

11

Daniel Juncadella

Mercedes-AMG

58

Manufacturers' Championship

Pos

Manufacturer

Points

1

Mercedes-AMG

769

2

BMW

485

3

Audi

336

Teams' Championship

Pos

Team

Points

1

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport PETRONAS

292

2

SILBERPFEIL Energy Mercedes-AMG Motorsport

248

3

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport REMUS

244

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 16:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER
06:07pDAIMLER : Gary Paffett secures podium and is back at the top of the standings
PU
04:39pGermany's diesel working group recommends hardware retrofits
RE
09/07BJÖRN ULVAEUS, MIKE SHINODA AND THE : Everything you need to know about me Conv..
PU
09/07MERCEDES BENZ ECITARO : On the safe side in the electric bus: the all-round safe..
PU
09/07DAIMLER : India crosses 1 lakh units output mark
AQ
09/06DAIMLER : Patent Issued for Grille For A Vehicle, In Particular A Commercial Veh..
AQ
09/06FIRST JOINT PROJECT BETWEEN MERCEDES : Premiere for the powerful C from AMG 25 y..
PU
09/06DAIMLER : Indias Chennai plant crosses 1,00,000th vehicle production milestone
AQ
09/06THE NEW ACTROS WITH ACTIVE DRIVE ASS : Mercedes-Benz Trucks puts partially autom..
PU
09/06WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW MERCEDES-B : The new Actros with Active Drive Assist: ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:15aTHE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : Does Total And Its 4.9% Dividend Still Deserve A Place .. 
09/07Tesla's Collapse In China Spells Trouble For 2H Profits 
09/06Why I Hate This 5.8% Yielding Stock But Still Love The Company 
09/05Amazon orders 20K Mercedes-Benz vans for delivery service 
09/05Mercedes Launches 279 Mile Range All-Electric SUV To Do Battle With Tesla, Ja.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 168 B
EBIT 2018 13 430 M
Net income 2018 9 191 M
Finance 2018 15 671 M
Yield 2018 6,51%
P/E ratio 2018 6,26
P/E ratio 2019 5,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,25x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 58 285 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 69,8 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-23.05%67 331
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.64%193 726
VOLKSWAGEN-18.25%78 095
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.63%60 862
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.16%51 735
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-17.27%47 843
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.