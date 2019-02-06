Daimler : Issues Cautious Outlook, Cuts Dividend After 4Q Earnings Fell -- Update

(Adds CEO's comment, division details)

Daimler AG (DAI.XE) on Wednesday issued a cautious outlook for the year ahead and said earnings fell significantly in the three months to the end of December following months of headwinds at home and abroad for the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars.

"For Daimler, 2018 was a year of strong headwinds--with the ongoing diesel debate, the changeover to the new WLTP test method and the global trade dispute. All of this is reflected in our financial results and our share price" Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche, who is leaving the company later this year, said.

Conditions will remain extremely challenging in 2019, he said.

After-tax profit in the fourth quarter nearly halved to 1.64 billion euros ($1.87 billion) from EUR3.22 billion in the same period a year earlier, leading the company to cut its dividend to EUR3.25 a share from EUR3.65 a year ago.

Earnings at Daimler's core Mercedes-Benz passenger car division in 2018 were significantly lower, hit by weaker pricing and exchange rate effects, as well as high upfront expenditures into new products and technologies.

Higher raw-material costs and "governmental proceedings and measures related to diesel vehicles" also weighed down earnings in the year, Daimler said. The company had warned in October that profit would be significantly lower following a growing backlash against diesel-engine vehicles in Germany, where the government has asked car makers to provide costly hardware updates and trade-in incentives to lower air pollution and get older diesel cars off the roads.

Group revenue grew 7% to EUR46.61 billion as Daimler sold 917,756 of its cars, trucks, vans and buses, 5% more than a year earlier.

The company said that for 2019 it expects slight growth in unit sales, revenue and earnings before interest and taxes.

