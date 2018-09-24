Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Daimler : Lewis beim PETRONAS „Orchid Run & Ride“ in Kuala Lumpur

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 03:39pm CEST

Lewis Hamilton attended yesterday's Orchid Run & Ride in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The four-time Formula One World Champion signalled the start of the three different race categories - a 5K run, a 5K bike race and a 12K run - and helped out at a water distribution station for the runners and bikers. He also engaged with the supporters of the 7000 participants of this year's Orchid Run & Ride.

The Orchid Run & Ride is an annual charity event held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The start/finish line of the race is in front of Kuala Lumpur's landmark building, the PETRONAS Twin Towers. The run was initiated in 2015 to promote healthy living in Malaysia and raise awareness and funds for charity and non-profit organisations.

The event is organised by PETRONITA, the association for wives and female staff of PETRONAS. The association is led by Puan Sri Dr Azura Ahmad Tajuddin, President of PETRONITA and the wife of Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, PETRONAS President and Group Chief Executive Officer.

'It's great to come back to Malaysia and help out in this year's Orchid Run & Ride; it's a fantastic event for a great cause. PETRONAS have supported me over many years, so coming to Kuala Lumpur and assisting with the event was not just a great opportunity to support a good cause, but also to give back to PETRONAS and thank them for their continuous support of myself and the team. Every time I visit our friends at PETRONAS, they always give me such a warm welcome. There were fans everywhere around the PETRONAS Towers, it was incredible,' said Lewis Hamilton.

The beneficiaries of this year's Orchid Run & Ride included Institut Telinga, Pendengaran dan Pertuturan (Institute-HEARS) by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Centre for Special Care Dentistry by the Faculty of Dentistry of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia and Home Equipment Loan Programme (HELP) by PPUMCARE (Pusat Perubatan Universiti Malaya).

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 13:38:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER
03:39pDAIMLER : Lewis beim PETRONAS „Orchid Run & Ride“ in Kuala Lumpur
PU
02:20pVolvo halts Iran truck assembly due to U.S. sanctions
RE
10:59aMERCEDES-BENZ CARS AT THE 2018 PARIS : Three world premieres from Mercedes-Benz ..
PU
09/23GERMANY, CARMAKERS TO CONTINUE DIESE : transport minister
RE
09/23DAIMLER : Mercedes-AMG wrap up the win in the team and constructors‘ class..
PU
09/22DAIMLER : Paul Di Resta takes championship lead from Gary Paffett
PU
09/22DAIMLER : Thomas Built Buses layoffs
AQ
09/21DAIMLER : Correction to Taxify Story on Sunday
DJ
09/21CAX GOES AIAX : Artificial Intelligence learns from experts
PU
09/21Merkel to hold diesel talks as allies demand hardware fix
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:34aMercedes-Benz to import into U.S. from India 
09/23Porsche to drop diesel 
09/21The Electric Truck Boom Is About To Begin 
09/19FERRARI : Expensive Or Not? 
09/19Daimler to invest in Proterra 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 168 B
EBIT 2018 13 388 M
Net income 2018 9 191 M
Finance 2018 15 671 M
Yield 2018 6,18%
P/E ratio 2018 6,62
P/E ratio 2019 6,30
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 61 633 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 69,8 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-18.63%72 403
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.11%202 828
VOLKSWAGEN-7.25%90 469
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.22%65 470
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-11.06%56 154
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-13.83%50 905
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.