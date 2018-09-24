Daimler : Lewis beim PETRONAS „Orchid Run & Ride“ in Kuala Lumpur

Lewis Hamilton attended yesterday's Orchid Run & Ride in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The four-time Formula One World Champion signalled the start of the three different race categories - a 5K run, a 5K bike race and a 12K run - and helped out at a water distribution station for the runners and bikers. He also engaged with the supporters of the 7000 participants of this year's Orchid Run & Ride.

The Orchid Run & Ride is an annual charity event held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The start/finish line of the race is in front of Kuala Lumpur's landmark building, the PETRONAS Twin Towers. The run was initiated in 2015 to promote healthy living in Malaysia and raise awareness and funds for charity and non-profit organisations.

The event is organised by PETRONITA, the association for wives and female staff of PETRONAS. The association is led by Puan Sri Dr Azura Ahmad Tajuddin, President of PETRONITA and the wife of Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, PETRONAS President and Group Chief Executive Officer.

'It's great to come back to Malaysia and help out in this year's Orchid Run & Ride; it's a fantastic event for a great cause. PETRONAS have supported me over many years, so coming to Kuala Lumpur and assisting with the event was not just a great opportunity to support a good cause, but also to give back to PETRONAS and thank them for their continuous support of myself and the team. Every time I visit our friends at PETRONAS, they always give me such a warm welcome. There were fans everywhere around the PETRONAS Towers, it was incredible,' said Lewis Hamilton.

The beneficiaries of this year's Orchid Run & Ride included Institut Telinga, Pendengaran dan Pertuturan (Institute-HEARS) by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Centre for Special Care Dentistry by the Faculty of Dentistry of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia and Home Equipment Loan Programme (HELP) by PPUMCARE (Pusat Perubatan Universiti Malaya).