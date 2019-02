By Max Bernhard



Daimler AG (DAI.XE) said Wednesday it scaled down its year-end bonus for employees after reporting a slump in earnings for 2018.

The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars said it would pay some employees a bonus of up to 4,965 euros ($5,670), compared with up to EUR5,700 last year.

Last year, Daimler said it would pay the profit-sharing bonus to around 130,000 of its employees in Germany.

