Daimler : Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Announces Global Partnership with CrowdStrike

02/07/2019 | 03:30am EST

CrowdStrike® Inc., the leader in endpoint security, will provide the team with protection from cyberattacks throughout the coming seasons

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is delighted to announce a partnership with CrowdStrike, the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. The endpoint security company is working to protect the team from cyberattacks. Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport will use CrowdStrike's technology platform and services at the race track as well as the team's F1 technology unit in Brackley, UK.

'Formula One is a highly technical sport where Intellectual Property is fundamental to creating and sustaining competitive advantage,' said Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. 'To win, we need complete confidence in the information and infrastructure that drive our team. I am delighted to have CrowdStrike as our cybersecurity provider and partner.'

'Formula One is a highly data-intensive sport - and winning teams know that by leveraging and protecting vast amounts of critical data they can create a true competitive advantage' said George Kurtz, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at CrowdStrike. 'We believe the partnership between Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and CrowdStrike is setting a new standard in motorsport and cybersecurity. It is an example of a world-beating team striving for excellence in a sophisticated and highly competitive world like Formula One, turning to the world leader in large-scale cloud-delivered cybersecurity to protect its massive infrastructure on race day and throughout the year.'

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport manages huge amounts of information - each car produces 500 GB of data alone during an average Grand Prix weekend with a further 5-10 TB produced per week at the factory. Additionally, the team's operations are founded on a complex network of geographically dispersed workforce and facilities, opening up exposure to cyberattacks. CrowdStrike Falcon solves these challenges by enabling critical threat protection through immediate seamless deployments across thousands of endpoints - all via its native cloud architecture.

'Major global sporting events around the world are the target of widespread cyberattacks and the more successful a team is, the more likely they are to be the targets of hackers and eCrime actors looking for intellectual property or notoriety,' said Kurtz. ' CrowdStrike is excited to be the team to protect against these attacks damaging the reputation and operation of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, enabling them to focus on what they do best: winning races and championships.'

CrowdStrike becomes the fifth partner of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport from Silicon Valley, further strengthening the team's integrated approach to the digital world. Data is becoming increasingly more important in the world of Formula One and the team is working closely with global leaders in technology to harvest, transmit, encrypt, store, analyse and protect its data in the hunt for improved performance and reliability.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform offers instant visibility and protection across the enterprise and prevents attacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Falcon deploys in minutes to deliver actionable intelligence and real-time protection from Day One. It seamlessly unifies next-generation AV with best-in-class endpoint detection and response, backed by 24/7 managed hunting. Its cloud infrastructure and single-agent architecture take away complexity and add scalability, manageability, and speed.

CrowdStrike Falcon protects customers against all cyber attack types, using sophisticated signatureless AI and Indicator-of-Attack (IOA) based threat prevention to stop known and unknown threats in real time. Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph™, Falcon instantly correlates 1 trillion security events a week from across the globe to immediately prevent and detect threats.

There's much more to the story of how Falcon has redefined endpoint protection but there's only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 08:29:08 UTC
