Daimler : Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport announces global partnership with Seedlip

Seedlip, the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirit, will become an official team supplier

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is delighted to announce a global partnership with Seedlip which will see the drinks company become an official team supplier.

As part of the partnership, exclusive Seedlip cocktails will be served in the team's hospitality at all Grands Prix, enriching the guest experience with sophisticated non-alcoholic drink options.

Ben Branson, Founder of Seedlip says: 'We are honoured to partner with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and together provide a global platform for the designated driver. With a shared passion for innovation & technical excellence we are incredibly excited to work together throughout the F1 season.'

'It's fantastic to welcome an energetic young brand like Seedlip to Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport,' says Toto Wolff, Team Principal & CEO. 'We're happy that Seedlip is now part of our family, enriching our guest experience at the track with natural, non-alcoholic drinks. We've signed a number of new partners recently, underlining that Formula One remains a leading marketing platform for companies to drive brand development and business growth.'

Founded three years ago, Seedlip is on a mission to solve the age-old dilemma of 'what to drink when you're not drinking®' with the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirits. Today, Seedlip's range of three spirits [Seedlip Spice 94, Seedlip Garden 108 and Seedlip Grove 42] is available in over 25 countries and served by many of the world's best cocktail bars, restaurants & hotels

About Seedlip

Headquartered in the Chilterns, England, Seedlip is a nature company dedicated to changing the way the world drinks by pioneering the world's first distilled non-alcoholic spirits. Solving the dilemma of 'What to drink when you're not drinking ®' Seedlip offers a sophisticated alternative to overly sweet or fruity options & is served in over 6000 prestigious cocktail bars, hotels, restaurants & retailers across 25 countries.

Available in three expressions, Seedlip Garden 108 captures the essence of the English countryside with sophisticated top notes of the handpicked peas & hay from the founder's family farm blended with garden herbs [Rosemary, Thyme & Spearmint]. Seedlip Spice 94 is aromatic with strong spice (All Spice Berries & Cardamom) & citrus [Lemon & Grapefruit peel] top notes & a long bitter finish from the highest quality barks (Oak & Cascarilla). The latest addition to the range is Seedlip Grove 42, a celebration of the Orange; an adult, citrus blend of copper-pot distillates including three varieties of Orange and uplifting spices [Lemongrass & Ginger].

Seedlip is best mixed with tonic or as the base for non-alcoholic cocktails.

Seedlip is available in 70cl & 20cl bottles, as well as a variety of gift packs.

RRP £27.99 for 70cl, £12.99 for 20cl.

Seedlip has an opened back-bar shelf life of 6 months & does not require refrigeration.

Seedlip contains zero alcohol, zero sugar, zero calories and free from allergens and artificial flavours.