Daimler : Mercedes-Benz 2018 Car Sales Rose on Growth in China

By Max Bernhard



Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, said Tuesday that it sold more vehicles in 2018 on year, helped by double-digit growth in China which offset declining demand in North America and Europe.

Sales of Daimler's Mercedes-Benz passenger-car division rose 0.6% to 2.44 million units last year. In China, the world's biggest car market, Daimler sold 11% more cars, while sales decreased 2.3% and 5.6% in Europe and the Nafta region, respectively.

Competitor BMW AG (BMW.XE) said it sold 2.49 million vehicles in 2018.

In December, Daimler's passenger-car sales rose 5.5% to 216,822.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard