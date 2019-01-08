Log in
DAIMLER (DAI)
Daimler : Mercedes-Benz 2018 Car Sales Rose on Growth in China

01/08/2019 | 02:45pm EST

By Max Bernhard

Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, said Tuesday that it sold more vehicles in 2018 on year, helped by double-digit growth in China which offset declining demand in North America and Europe.

Sales of Daimler's Mercedes-Benz passenger-car division rose 0.6% to 2.44 million units last year. In China, the world's biggest car market, Daimler sold 11% more cars, while sales decreased 2.3% and 5.6% in Europe and the Nafta region, respectively.

Competitor BMW AG (BMW.XE) said it sold 2.49 million vehicles in 2018.

In December, Daimler's passenger-car sales rose 5.5% to 216,822.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE 0.12% 72.21 Delayed Quote.2.01%
DAIMLER 0.72% 47.5 Delayed Quote.2.72%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 166 B
EBIT 2018 11 891 M
Net income 2018 8 118 M
Finance 2018 16 130 M
Yield 2018 7,33%
P/E ratio 2018 6,16
P/E ratio 2019 5,66
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 50 454 M
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 62,0 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER2.72%57 753
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.92%196 124
VOLKSWAGEN1.24%81 229
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.01%53 694
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD6.75%49 715
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION2.72%48 496
