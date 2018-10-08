Log in
Daimler : Mercedes-Benz Sales Stall on New Emissions Standards

10/08/2018 | 10:46am CEST

By Nathan Allen

Daimler AG (DAI.XE) said Monday that global sales of its Mercedes-Benz brand fell in September, due largely to the introduction of new emissions-testing standards.

The luxury car maker said it sold 202,819 vehicles in September, down 8.2% on year. Sales in its home market of Germany dropped nearly 17%, but sales in China--its largest market--rose 6.9%.

Almost all European auto makers posted a drop in September sales as a new emissions testing regime, known as the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure--WLTP--became compulsory at the beginning of the month.

They generally reported stronger numbers in August after slashing prices in an effort to offload old stock before the rules came into effect.

Mercedes-Benz said its entire European fleet is now certified to the WLTP standard and vehicles are being sent to retailers.

Nevertheless, it wasn't possible to fulfill customer demand in September due to some delays in certification, the company said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

10-08-18 0445ET

