--Daimler's Mercedes-Benz brand will feature technology supplied by LG that can read a driver's gestures to control functions such as turning on cruise control and changing music volume, Bloomberg reports, citing anonymous sources.

--Eventually LG plans to develop the system to control more complex tasks like shifting gears, Bloomberg says.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2U804yh

