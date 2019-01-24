Log in
Daimler : Mercedes Executive Says Company to Strengthen Ties With Chinese Suppliers -- Reuters

01/24/2019 | 06:51pm EST

--Wilko Stark, an executive with Mercedes-Benz, said parent company Daimler AG (DAI.XE) is planning to pursue stronger ties with its Chinese auto suppliers, Reuters reported Thursday.

--Mr. Stark said the Chinese suppliers are often ahead of U.S. and European counterparts in electric vehicle and connected car technologies, the report said.

--He also said, "We will intensify scouting of Chinese suppliers. China is more advanced than the United States in many areas of digital innovation," according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-daimler-suppliers/mercedes-benz-to-ramp-up-business-with-china-auto-suppliers-idUSKCN1PI37C?il=0

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 166 B
EBIT 2018 11 688 M
Net income 2018 7 899 M
Finance 2018 16 087 M
Yield 2018 6,91%
P/E ratio 2018 6,65
P/E ratio 2019 6,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
Capitalization 53 791 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER9.52%61 207
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.82%199 780
VOLKSWAGEN2.40%81 999
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.16%53 469
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD15.50%53 341
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION12.62%53 168
