Daimler : Mercedes Executive Says Company to Strengthen Ties With Chinese Suppliers -- Reuters

--Wilko Stark, an executive with Mercedes-Benz, said parent company Daimler AG (DAI.XE) is planning to pursue stronger ties with its Chinese auto suppliers, Reuters reported Thursday.

--Mr. Stark said the Chinese suppliers are often ahead of U.S. and European counterparts in electric vehicle and connected car technologies, the report said.

--He also said, "We will intensify scouting of Chinese suppliers. China is more advanced than the United States in many areas of digital innovation," according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-daimler-suppliers/mercedes-benz-to-ramp-up-business-with-china-auto-suppliers-idUSKCN1PI37C?il=0

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com