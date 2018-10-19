Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Daimler : October Fright for Auto Stocks -- Overheard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 06:42pm CEST

By Charley Grant

Halloween has arrived early for automotive industry investors. At least it seemed that way on Friday after a frightful round of corporate news.

Daimler warned that its full-year operating profit would be "significantly below market expectations." The company said the main reason for the guidance cut was higher expenses due to "ongoing governmental proceedings" around the world regarding Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles. Shares fell nearly 3% on Friday.

Meanwhile, French tire manufacturer Michelin warned Thursday of a "significant" decline in passenger car, light truck, and truck tire markets late in the third quarter and continuing into the fourth, particularly in China. The stock deflated by 9% in Paris on Friday.

U.S. manufacturers weren't exempt. Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor and lowered their price target to $10 a share from $14. The stock is flirting with a multiyear low.

The notoriously cyclical auto business has had a surprisingly good run since the crisis. No surprise, then, that investors have become carsick when the road gets a bit bumpy.

Write to Charley Grant at charles.grant@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER -1.95% 51.39 Delayed Quote.-25.25%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.06% 8.42 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER
07:28pDAIMLER : adjusts its earnings guidance – preliminary results for the thir..
PU
06:42pDAIMLER : October Fright for Auto Stocks -- Overheard
DJ
06:38pDAIMLER : Warns of "Significantly Lower" Full-Year Earnings, Sending Shares Down
DJ
05:30pDaimler's diesel troubles trigger new profit warning
RE
05:13pDaimler's diesel troubles trigger new profit warning
RE
03:03pDAIMLER : Adjusts Its Earnings Guidance - Preliminary Results For The Third Quar..
DJ
02:53pVoestalpine CEO expects 'soft landing' for auto industry
RE
02:50pDAIMLER AG : Daimler adjusts its earnings guidance - preliminary results for the..
EQ
12:53pDAIMLER : Who will be the 2018 Eco Champ?
PU
12:08pTRIBUTE TO BAMBI 2018 CHARITY EVENT : Mercedes-Benz starts Facebook fundraising ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:24aDaimler cuts full-year profit outlook for year on diesel emissions issues 
10/18KIA MAKES HISTORY IN SWEDEN : Becomes Second-Largest Auto Brand In September 
10/17European auto sales slump in September 
10/16Economic Data, Earnings Give U.S. Futures A Bump (Wall Street Breakfast Podca.. 
10/16WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Calm Returns To The Markets? 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 167 B
EBIT 2018 13 106 M
Net income 2018 8 999 M
Finance 2018 16 312 M
Yield 2018 6,80%
P/E ratio 2018 6,21
P/E ratio 2019 5,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 56 070 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 67,0 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-25.25%64 281
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-8.74%192 621
VOLKSWAGEN-13.24%82 454
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-13.38%56 017
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-20.97%49 819
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-21.64%43 850
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.