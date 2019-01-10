Daimler : Setra at the UMA Expo in Florida

This year's United Motorcoach Association (UMA) Expo in Fort Lauderdale will be held between 6 and 10 January 2019 and the brand will be exhibiting its current product portfolio (see photo) as part of the specialist trade fair.

The exclusively equipped TopClass touring coach model has been on the roads of the USA, Mexico and Canada since 2003 and is the US version of the European Setra TopClass model series. The ComfortClass economic variant has been available since 2011. The two vehicles which each offer space for 56 passengers were on show at the stand of the American sales partner REV Coach LLC. When equipped with the environmentally friendly Mercedes‑Benz OM 471 engine, drivers can enjoy 336 kW (450 hp) of output and an engine which fulfils the criteria of the American EPA 10. A typical feature for the North American market is the Allison 6-speed WTB 500 automatic transmission with torque converter.