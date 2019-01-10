Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : Setra at the UMA Expo in Florida

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 08:19am EST

This year's United Motorcoach Association (UMA) Expo in Fort Lauderdale will be held between 6 and 10 January 2019 and the brand will be exhibiting its current product portfolio (see photo) as part of the specialist trade fair.

The exclusively equipped TopClass touring coach model has been on the roads of the USA, Mexico and Canada since 2003 and is the US version of the European Setra TopClass model series. The ComfortClass economic variant has been available since 2011. The two vehicles which each offer space for 56 passengers were on show at the stand of the American sales partner REV Coach LLC. When equipped with the environmentally friendly Mercedes‑Benz OM 471 engine, drivers can enjoy 336 kW (450 hp) of output and an engine which fulfils the criteria of the American EPA 10. A typical feature for the North American market is the Allison 6-speed WTB 500 automatic transmission with torque converter.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 13:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER
08:19aDAIMLER : Setra at the UMA Expo in Florida
PU
06:39aAt China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
RE
05:34aEXCLUSIVE : VW, China spearhead $300 billion global drive to electrify cars
RE
03:38aSK Innovation CEO says South Korea to restart Iran oil imports in Jan-Feb
RE
02:24aAt China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
RE
01/09Fiat Chrysler to pay more than $700 million over U.S. diesel emissions claims..
RE
01/09FIAT CHRYSLER TO PAY MORE THAN $700 : sources
RE
01/09EUROPE : Trade deal optimism boosts European shares as exporters rally
RE
01/09EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Climb Despite German Slowdown; Optimism Grow..
DJ
01/08PART OF A HOLISTIC ECOSYSTEM : Mercedes-Benz Vans at CES 2019: Vision URBANETIC ..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 166 B
EBIT 2018 11 849 M
Net income 2018 8 118 M
Finance 2018 16 087 M
Yield 2018 7,07%
P/E ratio 2018 6,39
P/E ratio 2019 5,87
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 52 331 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 61,8 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER6.55%60 465
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.04%201 900
VOLKSWAGEN5.44%85 157
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.18%54 815
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD11.57%52 441
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION5.17%49 653
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.