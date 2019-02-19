Log in
DAIMLER

07:27aDAIMLER : Transport Costs Will Rise on New EU CO2 Targets
DJ
02/18DAIMLER : 2019 Pre-Season Test I, Day 1
PU
02/18EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Hold Onto 4-month Highs; Wirecard Soars
DJ
Daimler : Transport Costs Will Rise on New EU CO2 Targets

02/19/2019 | 07:27am EST

By Dieter Holger

Daimler AG (DMLRY) said Tuesday that transport costs will rise across Europe if the EU implements CO2 reduction targets for heavy-duty vehicles that lawmakers agreed to today.

"Manufacturers and customers are facing massive financial and technological burdens, meaning that transport services will become considerably more expensive in Europe," a Daimler Trucks spokesman said.

The remarks come after the European Parliament and European Council struck a tentative agreement for the first EU-specific standards for heavy-duty vehicles, requiring trucks sold from 2025 to emit 15% less CO2 and those sold from 2030 to emit 30% less CO2.

"It's basic macroeconomics: The economy and thus society will have to absorb these costs," the Daimler spokesman said.

Daimler, which is the world's largest truck manufacturer, previously said that the targets were "beyond what is technically feasible and economically reasonable" and lobbied against them, but is now reviewing its options.

"We will now carefully examine and then implement the options available for their technical feasibility and cost-effectiveness," the spokesman said.

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said EU members will need to step up efforts to roll out charging and refueling stations for alternatively-powered trucks to meet the targets.

"We cannot expect transport operators to suddenly start buying electric or other alternatively-powered trucks if there is no business case for them and it is not possible to easily charge the vehicles along all major EU motorways," said Erik Jonnaert, secretary general at ACEA.

Trucks in Europe make up less than 5% of vehicles on the road but emit 22% of vehicle emissions, according to environmental group Transport & Environment.

"After 20 years of very little progress on fuel efficiency, truck makers now need to start offering affordable, low-carbon trucks, enabling huge fuel savings for Europe's haulage industry," said Stef Cornelis, clean trucks officer at T&E.

"But this is just a start and the standards will need to be made a lot more ambitious when they are reviewed in 2022," he said.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@dowjones.com; @dieterholger

