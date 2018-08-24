Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Daimler : Trucks delivers 50.000th Freightliner New Cascadia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 06:42pm CEST

Portland, Oregon/ Stuttgart - Daimler Trucks reaches the mark of 50.000 vehicles sold in the US with its bestseller Freightliner New Cascadia since production started in January 2017. The 50.000th New Cascadia was handed over to the customer Cargo Transporters (Claremont, North Carolina). Currently, Cargo Transporters operates more than 550 Freightliner trucks, now including over 120 New Cascadia.

The New Cascadia is the most successful truck for heavy transports on long haul routes (Class 8, > 15t zGG) in the North American market. Around four weeks ago, Daimler announced the first customers for the joint testing of the fully electric version of the Freightliner eCascadia. The first vehicles will be handed over to Penske Truck Leasing and NFI industries.

With its trucks brands Freightliner and Western Star, Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is the undisputed market leader with a market share of around 40 percent in the medium-duty and heavy-duty segments (Class 6-8).

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 16:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER
07:32pDAIMLER : 2018 Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
PU
06:42pDAIMLER : Trucks delivers 50.000th Freightliner New Cascadia
PU
08/2325 YEARS OF BUS AND COACH SAFETY TRA : Omniplus has trained around 18 000 bus dr..
PU
08/23MERCEDES-BENZ VANS AT CARAVAN SALON : Setting out to new horizons
PU
08/22WORLD PREMIERE IN 1978 IN THE MERCED : Anti-lock braking system 40 years old
PU
08/22VW in talks to sell stake in used car platform Heycar to Daimler
RE
08/22Continental AG cuts outlook on higher costs, warranty claims
RE
08/22MERCEDES-BENZ MUSEUM HAS WELCOMED VI : Mission accomplished – the whole wo..
PU
08/22DAIMLER : Major employers save money – while hospitals win patients &ndash..
AQ
08/22DAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz mulls more BoI grants
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22Daimler eyes stake in Heycar 
08/14NIO blazes into the Chinese premium EV scene 
08/13Swedish Car Market Crashes 50% After Imposing California-Style Emissions Laws 
08/10U.S. automakers left behind as China?s tariff actions boost Europe, Japan 
08/09TESLA/ELON MUSK : Selling Hats Is Much Simpler And Easier Than Selling Dreams 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 168 B
EBIT 2018 13 466 M
Net income 2018 9 284 M
Finance 2018 15 671 M
Yield 2018 6,52%
P/E ratio 2018 6,21
P/E ratio 2019 5,92
EV / Sales 2018 0,25x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 58 210 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 70,7 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-23.15%67 307
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.82%199 111
VOLKSWAGEN-17.13%79 260
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.62%60 981
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-15.46%53 919
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-12.98%50 326
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.