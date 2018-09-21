Daimler : Unique Unimog on the rails in Magdeburg

The first new-generation Unimog with a crewcab and conversion to a road/rail vehicle has just been handed over to the Magdeburg transportation company Magdeburger Verkehrsbetriebe GmbH & Co. KG (MVB) at the 'Innotrans' show in Berlin. Birgit Münster-Rendel, general manager of MVB, received the symbolic vehicle key for the road/rail Unimog from Dr Ralf Forcher, head of Marketing, Sales and Service at Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks, and Andreas Angenstein, regional manager of the Unimog general distributor Ahlborn.

Holger Doth, responsible for the road/rail vehicle segment at Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks: 'We are pleased that Magdeburger Verkehrsbetriebe continues to place its trust in the capabilities and versatility of the Unimog.'

'Thanks to the very latest equipment and technology, the new Unimog will shorten work completion times while improving the working conditions of our employees,' says a happy Birgit Münster-Rendel.

The Unimog U 423 designed for urban transport operators has a Zagro guidance bogie system for very tight bends, a Kronenburg crewcab with space for up to seven people and a box body for carrying hydraulic rerailers. The Unimog chassis was already delivered ex factory with several body-specific chassis modifications by Mercedes-Benz Custom Tailored Trucks (CTT) - for example with the wheelbase extended to 5400 mm to optimally prepare the vehicle for the extensive external body conversion work.

Thanks to its torque converter clutch, the Unimog can also tow a tram or perform manoeuvring work at the depot in an emergency. And as it is able to switch between road and rail quickly and conveniently, it is ideally suitable for Magdeburger Verkehrsbetriebe - and always on the spot quickly when needed.