Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Daimler : Unique Unimog on the rails in Magdeburg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 11:14am CEST

The first new-generation Unimog with a crewcab and conversion to a road/rail vehicle has just been handed over to the Magdeburg transportation company Magdeburger Verkehrsbetriebe GmbH & Co. KG (MVB) at the 'Innotrans' show in Berlin. Birgit Münster-Rendel, general manager of MVB, received the symbolic vehicle key for the road/rail Unimog from Dr Ralf Forcher, head of Marketing, Sales and Service at Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks, and Andreas Angenstein, regional manager of the Unimog general distributor Ahlborn.

Holger Doth, responsible for the road/rail vehicle segment at Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks: 'We are pleased that Magdeburger Verkehrsbetriebe continues to place its trust in the capabilities and versatility of the Unimog.'

'Thanks to the very latest equipment and technology, the new Unimog will shorten work completion times while improving the working conditions of our employees,' says a happy Birgit Münster-Rendel.

The Unimog U 423 designed for urban transport operators has a Zagro guidance bogie system for very tight bends, a Kronenburg crewcab with space for up to seven people and a box body for carrying hydraulic rerailers. The Unimog chassis was already delivered ex factory with several body-specific chassis modifications by Mercedes-Benz Custom Tailored Trucks (CTT) - for example with the wheelbase extended to 5400 mm to optimally prepare the vehicle for the extensive external body conversion work.

Thanks to its torque converter clutch, the Unimog can also tow a tram or perform manoeuvring work at the depot in an emergency. And as it is able to switch between road and rail quickly and conveniently, it is ideally suitable for Magdeburger Verkehrsbetriebe - and always on the spot quickly when needed.

Disclaimer

Daimler AG published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 09:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER
11:14aDAIMLER : Unique Unimog on the rails in Magdeburg
PU
10:45aDAIMLER : Proterra Closes $155 Million Investment from Daimler, Tao Capital Part..
AQ
10:39aMERCEDES-BENZ GLOBAL FASHION ENGAGEM : Tiziano Guardini makes his runway debut a..
PU
04:14aDAIMLER : Mercedes-Benz becomes first to launch BS-VI, locally made car
AQ
04:14aDAIMLER : Mercedes launches new C-Class with BS-VI diesel engine
AQ
04:11aDAIMLER : Merc launches new C-Class with BS-VI diesel engine
AQ
09/20LAUNCHING EVS IN INDIA NOT A VIABLE : Mercedes
AQ
09/20DAIMLER : Fleetboard finds best truck drivers, fleets and world championship tea..
PU
09/20MERCEDES-BENZ FOR HER FROM SWAROVSKI : Sparkling jewellery and personal accessor..
PU
09/20DAIMLER : Proterra Closes $155 Million Investment From Daimler, Tao Capital Part..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19FERRARI : Expensive Or Not? 
09/19Daimler to invest in Proterra 
09/18German automakers probed by EU for collusion 
09/17Tesla drops after Lucid moment 
09/13TESLA : Nikola Likely To Lose Its $2 Billion Suit Against Tesla 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 168 B
EBIT 2018 13 388 M
Net income 2018 9 191 M
Finance 2018 15 671 M
Yield 2018 6,22%
P/E ratio 2018 6,58
P/E ratio 2019 6,26
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 61 205 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 69,8 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo K. Uebber Head-Finance & Controlling
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER-19.19%72 116
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.40%204 088
VOLKSWAGEN-8.38%87 794
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.74%63 428
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-12.92%54 607
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-12.83%50 411
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.