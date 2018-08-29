Daimler : We are looking for the best bus technician

Log in
08/29/2018 | 12:47pm CEST

Stuttgart - Who is Europe's best bus technician? The Omniplus service brand of Daimler Buses will answer this question with the fifth edition of the in-house BusTech Challenge. This competition, which is unique in the European bus sector, has the motto 'Compete with friends' and starts its first qualification round on 29 August. In a total of three preliminary rounds, the up to 1000 participating bus technicians from 16 European countries must answer multi-faceted online questions relating to buses and their functions, maintenance and repair. At the final in Neu‑Ulm, the popular Olympiad of bus specialists, the respective national winners will demonstrate their practical skills in February 2019 to decide who is BusTech Master International 2019.

Daimler AG published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 10:46:12 UTC
