Daimler : We are looking for the best bus technician

Stuttgart - Who is Europe's best bus technician? The Omniplus service brand of Daimler Buses will answer this question with the fifth edition of the in-house BusTech Challenge. This competition, which is unique in the European bus sector, has the motto 'Compete with friends' and starts its first qualification round on 29 August. In a total of three preliminary rounds, the up to 1000 participating bus technicians from 16 European countries must answer multi-faceted online questions relating to buses and their functions, maintenance and repair. At the final in Neu‑Ulm, the popular Olympiad of bus specialists, the respective national winners will demonstrate their practical skills in February 2019 to decide who is BusTech Master International 2019.