Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Daimler    DAI   DE0007100000

DAIMLER (DAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Daimler : says its emissions will rise in 2018/2019 due to WLTP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 05:08am EST
Daimler AG's annual news conference in Stuttgart

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler's average emissions levels in Europe will rise in 2018 and 2019 because stricter anti-pollution testing rules have revealed higher results, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Thursday.

European Union lawmakers have demanded that carmakers cut average carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions levels by 40 percent between 2007 and 2021, a goal that has become harder to attain after WLTP emissions tests were introduced in 2018.

Carmakers including Daimler are now struggling to lower their average emissions of carbon dioxide by 2021.

"We have not finalised and published the 2018 number but it is fair to say it is an increase which makes the gap to 2021 even bigger," Zetsche told analysts during a presentation of 2018 earnings results.

To compensate higher emissions readings, Daimler, which owns the Mercedes-Benz and Smart brands, will push sales of electric and hybrid vehicles, Zetsche said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAIMLER
05:15aWINNER OF SPORTHILFE "CLUB DER BESTE : A smart forfour for the "Best of the Best..
PU
05:08aDAIMLER : says its emissions will rise in 2018/2019 due to WLTP
RE
03:41aVolvo Cars feels margin pressure from U.S.-China tariff war
RE
03:30aDAIMLER : Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Announces Global Partnership with Cro..
PU
02/06DAIMLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/06DAIMLER : cuts dividend as downturn, R&D costs hit Mercedes
RE
02/06EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Pause, After Latest Signs Of Economic Distre..
DJ
02/06DAIMLER : Hit by Trade Tensions, Cuts Dividend and Bonuses
DJ
02/06CROSS-INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSH : Automobile battery storage systems stabil..
PU
02/0640TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MERCEDES-BEN : Big birthday for the off-road classic
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 170 B
EBIT 2019 12 768 M
Net income 2019 8 789 M
Finance 2019 15 653 M
Yield 2019 6,58%
P/E ratio 2019 6,30
P/E ratio 2020 6,33
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 55 578 M
Chart DAIMLER
Duration : Period :
Daimler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIMLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 60,4 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Management Board
Manfred Bischoff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bodo Knut Uebber Chief Financial Officer
Frank Lindenberg Head-Finance & Controlling
Clemens A. H. Boersig Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAIMLER13.16%63 150
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.46%198 859
VOLKSWAGEN7.54%85 835
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION19.31%56 329
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.17%54 475
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD8.39%49 985
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.